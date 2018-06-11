Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria produces poor graduates due to lecturers' indiscipline

State of Education Nigeria produces half-baked graduates because of lecturers' indiscipline - Ex- VC

Professor Kelvin Etta says Nigerian lecturers are responsible for the falling standard of education.

  • Published:
NUC releases list of approved varsities for post-graduate studies in Nigeria play

University of Ibadan is the first university in Nigeria

(Newspeakonline)
The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Kelvin Etta has attributed the falling standard of education and production of half-baked graduates in Nigeria to lecturers' indiscipline.

Etta said lecturers desperation for money is also responsible for the falling standard of education in Nigeria.

While speaking during a programme organised by Leaders of Tomorrow in Cross River, Etta said the desire to make more money among academic and non-academic staff in Nigerian Universities has contributed to the production of unproductive graduates in Nigerian Universities.

Etta who is the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University of the Cross-River University of Technology, CRUTECH, therefore called for a holistic reform of the Nigerian education sector.

During his tenure as a Vice-Chancellor,  Etta is said to have brought reforms to both the University of Calabar and Cross River University of Technology.

