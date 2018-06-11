Nigeria produces poor graduates due to lecturers' indiscipline

Professor Kelvin Etta says Nigerian lecturers are responsible for the falling standard of education.
Etta said lecturers desperation for money is also responsible for the falling standard of education in Nigeria.
While speaking during a programme organised by Leaders of Tomorrow in Cross River, Etta said the desire to make more money among academic and non-academic staff in Nigerian Universities has contributed to the production of unproductive graduates in Nigerian Universities.
Etta who is the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University of the Cross-River University of Technology, CRUTECH, therefore called for a holistic reform of the Nigerian education sector.
During his tenure as a Vice-Chancellor, Etta is said to have brought reforms to both the University of Calabar and Cross River University of Technology.