Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

NANS President says it is not wrong to beg lecturers for mark

National Association of Nigerian Students NANS President says it's not wrong to beg lecturers for mark

While many think some lecturers demand sex from students who beg them for mark, NANS President says it's not wrong to beg for mark.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NANS President says it is not wrong to beg lecturers for mark play

NANS President says it is not wrong to beg lecturers for mark

(Wikihow)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President of the National Association of Nigerian students, Aruna Kadiri, has said that it is not wrong for Nigerian students to beg for marks.

In an interview with Punch over sex for marks scandal rocking some universities, the National Association of Nigerian students cannot stop students from begging their lecturers for mark.

He, however, warned that lecturers should not use that as an opportunity to sexually harass their students.

Nigerian youths not lazy but failed by their leaders- NANS play Aruna Kadiri says it is not wrong for students to beg lecturers for mark (Daily Post)

 

He said: ''It is not wrong to beg for marks. But for lecturers, there are rules and regulations guiding their profession. If it is right, then they should give to whoever is begging for marks. If it is wrong, they should send them out of their offices.

To be honest, there is little or nothing we can do as NANS. We can’t ask students not to plead for marks, but the lecturers should follow the rules. But it becomes wrong when the lecturer accepts money. If this is found out, then the students and the lecturer should go.''

ALSO READ: Now you can check your matriculation status with JAMBMOBILE

Indecent dressing shouldn't be a license to harassment

Kadiri also condemned the belief that lecturers harass female students  who dress indecently to their offices.

He said: ''As much as we don’t encourage our students to dress indecently, no lecturer should hide under that to harass anyone. A lecturer is like a parent to the student. If you dress indecently, will it arouse your father at home? Will your father harass you sexually because you have dressed indecently?''

Cases of sexual harassment allegations have been on the rise recently as Obafemi Awolowo University following a series of investigation had to sack one of its lecturer, Prof Richard Akindele for demanding sex from a postgraduate student, Monica Osagie.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 2018 UTME JAMB set to decide admission cut-off mark on Tuesday, June 26,...bullet
2 JAMB Exam body sells 1.6m forms for 2018 UTMEbullet
3 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

Post UTME Screening FG warns institutions not to charge more than N2000
Ifeoma Onuike This Nigerian emerges best graduating student for the second time in Cyprus [PHOTOS]
E-learning 9 online courses you can take for free if you're into Programming
JAMBMOBILE Now you can check your matriculation status with JAMB's new app
NUGA UNILAG to host 26th edition of university games in 2019
Certificate Forgery Private polytechnic rector arrested for allegedly forging his PhD certificate
Campus Life This is how Nigerian students read for exams
2018 UTME JAMB set to decide admission cut-off mark on Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Student Pulse

Now you can check your matriculation status with JAMBMOBILE
JAMBMOBILE Now you can check your matriculation status with JAMB's new app
FG warns institutions not to charge more than N2000
Post UTME Screening FG warns institutions not to charge more than N2000
9 free courses you can take on programming for free
E-learning 9 online courses you can take for free if you're into Programming
This Nigerian emerges best graduating student for the second time in Cyprus [PHOTOS]
Ifeoma Onuike This Nigerian emerges best graduating student for the second time in Cyprus [PHOTOS]