The President of the National Association of Nigerian students, Aruna Kadiri, has said that it is not wrong for Nigerian students to beg for marks.

In an interview with Punch over sex for marks scandal rocking some universities, the National Association of Nigerian students cannot stop students from begging their lecturers for mark.

He, however, warned that lecturers should not use that as an opportunity to sexually harass their students.

He said: ''It is not wrong to beg for marks. But for lecturers, there are rules and regulations guiding their profession. If it is right, then they should give to whoever is begging for marks. If it is wrong, they should send them out of their offices.

To be honest, there is little or nothing we can do as NANS. We can’t ask students not to plead for marks, but the lecturers should follow the rules. But it becomes wrong when the lecturer accepts money. If this is found out, then the students and the lecturer should go.''

Indecent dressing shouldn't be a license to harassment

Kadiri also condemned the belief that lecturers harass female students who dress indecently to their offices.

He said: ''As much as we don’t encourage our students to dress indecently, no lecturer should hide under that to harass anyone. A lecturer is like a parent to the student. If you dress indecently, will it arouse your father at home? Will your father harass you sexually because you have dressed indecently?''

Cases of sexual harassment allegations have been on the rise recently as Obafemi Awolowo University following a series of investigation had to sack one of its lecturer, Prof Richard Akindele for demanding sex from a postgraduate student, Monica Osagie.