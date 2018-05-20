Muslim students condemn rising case of drug abuse among youths

news

Following the ban of codeine sales in Nigeria by the Federal Government, the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN has called on the government to check the spate of drug abuse among youths.

In a communique issued at the end of their Zonal Executive Council Meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Amir/Zonal Coordinator, MSSN, B-Zone, Barr. Qaasim Odedeji, enjoined all students to shun all acts of immorality.

The communique reads in part: "We are highly concerned about the rising case of drug addiction among the Nigerian Youth and we call on governments at all level to do everything possible to reverse the trend.

"We also call on parents, teachers as well as religious bodies to rise up to the challenge and partner with the government towards eradication of drug abuse among our teeming youth. In this regards, MSSN B-Zone states that our activities and programs over the years have continued to impact positively on producing youth of good behaviours.

We, therefore, state our readiness to partner with relevant agencies towards solving the problem of drug abuse in the country."

Odedeji also enjoined all Muslims to take advantage of Ramadan to engage in rewardable acts of worship and to shun all acts of immorality and anti-social behaviours.