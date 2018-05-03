news

If Lagos State University, LASU is your first choice institution in the 2018 UTME, the school management wants you to know that admission process has not started.

The university’s spokesman, Mr. Adekoya Martins confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, that the admission process for the 2018/2019 academic session has not yet started.

Martins advised prospective students to ignore any notice or information on social media advertising the commencement of admission process in the university.

He warned prospective candidates to guard against falling victims to unscrupulous individuals, who are already using the social media platforms to post information about the institution and its admission process.

The University spokesperson, however, said members of the public will be duly informed through its official website and other means of communication once the admission process begins.

He said, “The university will use its official website: www.lasu.edu.ng and other official social media handles as well as national newspapers to make the announcement once the 2018/2019 admission process opens,”

LASU students get International ID card

Meanwhile, the University has introduced an international ID card for its students.

The ID card according to the school management would give LASU students an opportunity to be part of the largest globally recognised, acceptable and verifiable students’ identity.

The ID card, which is endorsed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is a passport LASU students to get reasonable discounts on products and services for students in selected enterprises globally.

The international ID card will also afford students the opportunity to pay less for training and courses.