Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

How you can study without actually reading a book

Exam Prep How you can study without actually reading a book

When you wish to study but don't feel like reading books, take advantage of these three studying tips.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 ways you can study without actually reading a book play

You can record your lectures and listen to it later.

(Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Studying sometimes can be tiring especially for students, who delay their preparations for exam till it comes knocking.

Trying to cram three months of course material in two weeks could honestly lead to a serious headache and fatigue.

No student wants this to happen to him or her few days to exams, right?

So, if you don't want to spend your revision time for cramming all the handouts for the semester, here are three creative ways you can study without necessarily reading a book.

1. Watch a Documentary

3 ways you can study without actually reading a book play

You can watch documentaries of anything subject on Youtube

(Wired UK)
 

There is probably no video you are looking for on Youtube or other video platforms that you won't get.

Instead of racking your head trying to memorize or cram your handout contents, search for the topic on Youtube...and there you go. You can learn everything you wish to learn about the topic by watching documentaries.

2. Record and listen to your lectures

3 ways you can study without actually reading a book play

Record your lectures and play it back to listen to it.
 

Apart from making notes you want to use for exam study, you can also make record the lectures, play it back at your convenient time and listen to it over and over again.

Like music, it is easier to assimilate and recall a recorded lecture you have listened to several times than reading the text.

To do this, you'll need to get lecture capture application that can help you record the lectures while you make jottings of the most important points. Such apps as Sound Note, Note Plus and the Voice Recorder on your phone can do this for you.

3. Explain what you learn to someone else

3 ways you can study without actually reading a book play

Learning something and teaching others helps to assimilate the subject better.

(Your Black World)
 

Research has shown that students had better memory and recall abilities when they learn new information with the expectation of relaying it to someone else.

Trust me, if you explain whatever documentary or lectures you listen to, to your fellow students, be rest assured you've got the gist of the topic and whatever comes out in the exams will play back in your head and you'll be amazed how you put it down effortlessly.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Higher National Diploma Finally, FG scraps HND certificates in polytechnicsbullet
2 HND/BSc Discrimination 15 courses you can no longer study in Nigerian...bullet
3 Covenant University Bishop Oyedepo explains how his adopted son was...bullet

Related Articles

JAMB 5 things you should know ahead of 2018 UTME
Throwback Thursday 7 book characters that will make you miss your childhood
Bashir Dodo Nigerian student comes top in Portugal for his optical disease diagnosis
Admission Seekers 5 courses that prepare you to work anywhere
2018 UTME 245,753 candidates to sit for JAMB mock exams
Campus Guide 3 FREE apps that can help you finish your assignments faster
Non-Academic Staff Union  5 times NASU strike has disrupted academic activities
Campus Meals 5 foods undergrads eat when they are broke
Lagos State University 10 fashion items LASU students are not allowed to wear
University of Benin UNIBEN VC explains why suspended students were recalled

Student Pulse

VC says OAU has the best ICT facility in Nigeria
Obafemi Awolowo University VC says OAU has the best ICT facility in Nigeria
More Nigerian students get scholarship offer from Chinese Government
Free Education More Nigerian students get scholarship offer from Chinese Government
How to pass exams when you have absolutely no time to revise
Campus Guide How to pass exams when you don't have enough time to revise
ATBU students protest over lack of water and power on campus
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU students protest over lack of water and power on campus