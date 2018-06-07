How you can study without actually reading a book

news

Studying sometimes can be tiring especially for students, who delay their preparations for exam till it comes knocking.

Trying to cram three months of course material in two weeks could honestly lead to a serious headache and fatigue.

No student wants this to happen to him or her few days to exams, right?

So, if you don't want to spend your revision time for cramming all the handouts for the semester, here are three creative ways you can study without necessarily reading a book.

1. Watch a Documentary

There is probably no video you are looking for on Youtube or other video platforms that you won't get.

Instead of racking your head trying to memorize or cram your handout contents, search for the topic on Youtube...and there you go. You can learn everything you wish to learn about the topic by watching documentaries.

2. Record and listen to your lectures

Apart from making notes you want to use for exam study, you can also make record the lectures, play it back at your convenient time and listen to it over and over again.

Like music, it is easier to assimilate and recall a recorded lecture you have listened to several times than reading the text.

To do this, you'll need to get lecture capture application that can help you record the lectures while you make jottings of the most important points. Such apps as Sound Note, Note Plus and the Voice Recorder on your phone can do this for you.

3. Explain what you learn to someone else

Research has shown that students had better memory and recall abilities when they learn new information with the expectation of relaying it to someone else.

Trust me, if you explain whatever documentary or lectures you listen to, to your fellow students, be rest assured you've got the gist of the topic and whatever comes out in the exams will play back in your head and you'll be amazed how you put it down effortlessly.