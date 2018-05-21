news

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB has set Saturday, May 2016 for rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The exam body is conducting the rescheduled exam for over 12,000 candidates whose biometrics were not captured during the initial period of the UTME in March.

According to the Board’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the exam will also include candidates ''who are yet to see their results since the end of the examinations in March till date and have not been involved in any form of malpractice''

The last group of candidates according to Benjamin are those ''who were unable to print out their e-slip before the earlier examinations and those whose centres were cancelled for suspected malpractices.’’

However, for candidates who are unable to print their e-slip, here are the three simple guidelines.

How to print your slips

1. Log onto JAMB UTME e-slip printing page at www.jamb.org.ng/efacility/PrintExaminationSlip

2. Supply your JAMB Registration Number or Email address in the appropriate column.

3. Finally, click on ‘Print Examination Slip’ to access your exam schedule.