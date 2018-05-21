Home > Communities > Student >

If you're writing rescheduled UTME, here's how to print your slip

JAMB If you're writing rescheduled UTME, here's how to print your slip

Candidates who were unable to print their slips before 2018 UTME was conducted in March are qualified to sit for the rescheduled exam.

If you're writing rescheduled UTME, here's how to print your slip

UTME candidates will have no reason to sit for another tests after their UTME

(Guardian Nigeria)
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB has set Saturday, May 2016 for rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The exam body is conducting the rescheduled exam for over 12,000 candidates whose biometrics were not captured during the initial period of the UTME in March.

According to the Board’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the exam will also include candidates ''who are yet to see their results since the end of the examinations in March till date and have not been involved in any form of malpractice''

JAMB Registrar says 1.1m candidates score above 100 play

JAMB data show that only three states have been leading the rest of other states in Engineering Courses in  Nigeria.

(Premium Times)

ALSO READ: JAMB makes N8.5b  from 2018 UTME form sales

The last group of candidates according to Benjamin are those ''who were unable to print out their e-slip before the earlier examinations and those whose centres were cancelled for suspected malpractices.’’

However, for candidates who are unable to print their e-slip, here are the three simple guidelines.

 How to print your slips

1. Log onto JAMB UTME e-slip  printing page at www.jamb.org.ng/efacility/PrintExaminationSlip

2. Supply your JAMB Registration Number or Email address in the appropriate column.

3. Finally, click on ‘Print Examination Slip’ to access your exam schedule.

 

