FUOYE shut as students plan to disrupt academic activities

In a bid to prevent disruption of academic activities and break down of law and order, the management of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti has shut the institution indefinitely.

According to the Nation, the students are protesting the school management's directive for them to complete payment of their fees before writing exams.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, the university Acting Registrar, Mr Daniel Adeyemo said the institution was shut down over an intelligence report that students had planned to cripple administrative and academic activities under the guise of “musical jamboree.”

The students reportedly started the protests on Monday because the management rejected their plea to let them finish the exam and complete the of their fees later, the Nation reports.

FUOYE students reactions

A student who pleaded anonymity said “We had to protest because it appears the school management didn’t want to listen to our plight.

“Also, some administrative officers were preventing many of us who had completed payment and had clearance slips from writing simply because they have not laminated the slips.”

Another student said: “Some of the students protesting are not even real students of the university.

“You won’t believe that some of these students who are disrupting academic activities on campus, had spent the fees their parents gave them on frivolous things.

“Instead of them to go back home and plead for the fees, they are here disrupting the peace on campus.”

FUOYE was founded in 2011 as the Federal University Oye Ekiti by the federal government of Nigeria, led by President Goodluck Jonathan.