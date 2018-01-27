French Embassy wants Nigerian students to study in France

news

Due to the increase in the English Language taught courses in French Universities, the French Embassy has advised Nigerians to seize the opportunity to study in France.

The embassy gave the advice while announcing the 6th edition of the French Education Fair holding in Abuja between February 12 and 14.

''The French Embassy remains committed to strengthening ties between France and Nigeria and education provides the perfect platform to do so.

“The French mission in Nigeria is also creating partnerships between Nigerian and French Institutions to encourage exchange in not just knowledge but in students and faculty.

“Many French Universities, through the development of English language programs, can now break the language barrier and accept more Nigerians to study a wide array of courses,’’

The Education Fair according to the embassy will provide opportunities for Nigerian students to meet some of the best higher educational institutions in France.

The embassy further said that the Fair will be attended by 10 different French universities offering English Language taught courses at the Bachelors, Masters, and Ph.D levels

Meanwhile, Modupe Irele, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to France recently announced that 30,000 Nigerians are currently living in France and some of whom are students.

Irele said that the French government was working with her embassies to encourage more English speaking Africans to study in France.