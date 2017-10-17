Home > Communities > Student >

Final Year student dies of snake bite at UMYU

Zainab Umar Final Year student dies of snake bite at Umaru Musa Yaradua University

A friend of the deceased, who spoke with Pulse said got an injection at the school clinic but she could not still sleep throughout the night.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zainab Umar, a final year student of the Department of Economics at the Umaru Musa Yaradua University in Katsina has reportedly died of snakebite.

The student was said to have been bitten by a snake in the school premises on Friday, October 13.

A friend of the deceased, who spoke with Pulse on the condition of anonymity said she was given an injection at the school clinic but she could not still sleep throughout the night.

"When we got to the clinic, we met some nurses, there was no doctor, later on, they called the doctor and when he came they gave her one anti-venom and the inscriptions written on it reads for all kinds of snake. But all through the night, she was not able to sleep, she was shouting and we took her back to orthopaedic centre. It was around 5.00 in the morning and that was when they dressed the leg.

Umar Zainab's leg after it was dressed at the orthopedic centre play

Umar Zainab's leg after it was dressed at the orthopedic centre

(Yni Portable Waziri)

 

"Blaming the clinic for her death due to the official's inattention to urgent matters, she said most of the time when you go to the clinic, some of the nurses would be asking you if you are drunk. Like the other day, I was very ill and I went to the clinic to get drug but I forgot my clinic card, They asked for the card and I told them I forgot it the next thing they said was are you drunk? One of the pharmacists was asking if I was drunk, they don't even listen to students."

Confirming Zainab's death to Punch, the University's spokesperson, Fatima Sanda said “Zainab died on Sunday in her home. She was bitten by a snake on Friday and was treated at the University Health Centre immediately. Her parents came to pick her the following day, which was Saturday. What we heard this morning (Monday) is that she died. The university authority will issue a formal statement on the incident tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Sanda however cleared that Umar died in her residence and not on campus.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 #RedeemAdebowale Redeemer's University says expelled student wants to...bullet
2 #RedeemAdebowale Banky W and other celebs condemn Redeemer's...bullet
3 University Of Lagos Student who danced with VC statue in UNILAG says...bullet

Related Articles

Xenophobia Why do some Indians hate Nigerians?
Monkeypox Parents withdraw children from schools in South-East over disease
Abdulraheem Bello Meet the 25-yr-old Nigerian who developed detonation engine to solve electricity problems
University Of Lagos Two UNILAG lecturers allegedly stab student
Nasarawa State Polytechnic A student of this institution commits suicide to end persistent carry-over
Akinwunmi Ambode Teachers are life builders, catalysts for national development
Teachers' Day Here's what Pulse staff say about those who taught them 'how to write'

Student Pulse

Nigerian children deserve more than what Nigeria is offering right now
UNICEF Out-of-school children in Sokoto drops by 50 per cent
The most affected by the virus are children.
Monkeypox Redeemer's University to announce cure for viral disease soon
Debo Adedayo with arrays of awards
#RedeemAdebowale Expelled student alleges his refusal to honour VC with award might have caused his expulsion [VIDEO]
Debo Adedayo
#RedeemAdebowale Expelled student says he spent his life savings to promote Redeemer's University [VIDEO]