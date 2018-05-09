Home > Communities > Student >

EKSU charges N13,500 for WiFi but students don't want it

EKSU management charges all students N13,500 for Internet connection, but the students say it is not useful for them because they have data.

EKSU charges N13,500 for internet but students don't want it play

Students protesting against school management decision

(The cable)
The students of Ekiti State University are protesting against the N13,500 the university management imposed on them for internet connection fee.

According to NAN, the students converged at the only entrance into the campus and locked the main gate of the university to prevent human and vehicular movement into the institution on Monday, May 7, 2018.

The protesting students wielded placards with various inscriptions and were singing anti-management songs.

Ekiti State University Vice Chancellor, Prof Samuel Oye Bandele play

Ekiti State University Vice Chancellor, Prof Samuel Oye Bandele

(Pulse)

 

Some of the students who spoke with newsmen accused the management of exploitation, saying they were charged N13,500 for internet connection for two semesters even though some of them use their mobile phone data.

ALSO READ: EKSU VC warns old students to stay away from freshers

''The school  internet is not useful for us''

One of the students, Ogundipe Gbenga, said the peaceful protest was to inform the management of the institution that they would no longer pay for the internet connection that had not been useful to them.

“Most of us use phone with various communication data, so, we don’t use the school internet connection because it is not useful to us.

“We, therefore, want to appeal to the management to remove the wireless internet connection from the school charges because it is not convenient for us and our parents.”

Anjorin Kemisola said that she regretted gaining admission into the university saying tuition fee has been on the upward swing since she was admitted.

“I wish to say that I am not happy with the way the management of Ekiti State University has been hiking tuition fee; departmental fees are exorbitant and presently the wireless internet connection that we do not use at all,” she said.

However, the school’s deputy registrar, information and corporate affairs, Ajibade Olubunmi said he is not aware of the students' protests against the internet connection charges.

