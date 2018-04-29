Home > Communities > Student >

ASUU President wants randy lecturers to be named and shamed

Sex-For-Mark ASUU President wants randy lecturers to be named and shamed

ASUU Presidents says randy lecturers must be exposed and shamed to serve as a deterrent.

  • Published:
ASUU President wants randy lecturers to be named and shamed play

ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi wants randy lecturers to be shamed

(Cable)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi has called for stringent punishment to be meted out to lecturers who demand sex from female students.

Ogunyemi while reacting to the sex-for-mark scandal involving a male lecturer and a female student at Obafemi Awolowo University said that such lecturers should be named and shamed.

Here's why lecturers rejected proposed sexual harassment bill in 2016 play

Who will stop sexual harassment on campuses?

(Alsadaranewss)

ALSO READ: Here is why lecturers rejected proposed sexual harassment bill in 2016

The union president said, ''First, I will talk about name and shame. When you have taken somebody through the due process of investigations and at the end of the day, the person is culpable. There should be no cover-up. Let the sanctions apply and let the whole world know about it. That is what I mean by saying that we should expose names of such lecturers and shame them in order to serve as a deterrent. But the lecturers must be taken through the due process.

''We have to emphasise the due process because anybody can allege anything. We also don’ t want a situation where our members will become victims of reverse persecutions. The fact that we will denounce any of our members that conduct themselves in an improper manner does not mean that our members should just be stigmatised over a mere allegation''.

The OAU sex-for-mark saga

Recall that a lecturer at the Department of Accounting at Obafemi Awolowo, Professor Richard Akindele was in the news for demanding five rounds of sex from a female student.

Prof Akindele was exposed on Monday, April 9, 2018, when the audio conversation between him and the female student went viral.

In the four-minute audio clip, the lecturer was heard demanding sex with the yet-to-be-identified student five times before he could upgrade her 33 marks to a pass.

However, following the report of the investigative panel set up by Obafemi Awolowo University Management, Prof Akindele, who is also said to be a Pastor at a Christ Apostolic Church in Ile-Ife, Osun State was suspended.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kaduna Polytechnic Beware of this school, it's no longer conducive for...bullet
2 #LazyNigerianYouths Nigerian youths are not lazy, their leaders failed...bullet
3 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet

Related Articles

Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU worried because 16 million graduates are jobless
Sex-for-Mark Here's why lecturers rejected proposed sexual harassment bill in 2016
Achiever University 31 out of 340 students graduate with first class
Chris Ngige FG to source N8bn to settle SSANU, NASU, NAAT
Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Management wants students to pay N12,000 and apologise to reopen school
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta FUNAAB VC promises to protect female students against sex-for-mark lecturers
#WorstSexExperience He advertised it as plantain to me, he showed up with an inhaler, oh my geezus!
Lagos State University LASU is making school life more interesting with new students ID card
Oby Ezekwesili 'I won't accept a job in Buhari's government', ex minister says

Student Pulse

WAEC says exam papers did not leak
WASSCE WAEC says exam papers did not leak
31 out of 340 students graduate with first class
Achiever University 31 out of 340 students graduate with first class
Here's why lecturers rejected proposed sexual harassment bill in 2016
Sex-for-Mark Here's why lecturers rejected proposed sexual harassment bill in 2016
LASU is making school life more interesting with new students ID card
Lagos State University LASU is making school life more interesting with new students ID card