ASUU President wants randy lecturers to be named and shamed

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi has called for stringent punishment to be meted out to lecturers who demand sex from female students.

Ogunyemi while reacting to the sex-for-mark scandal involving a male lecturer and a female student at Obafemi Awolowo University said that such lecturers should be named and shamed.

The union president said, ''First, I will talk about name and shame. When you have taken somebody through the due process of investigations and at the end of the day, the person is culpable. There should be no cover-up. Let the sanctions apply and let the whole world know about it. That is what I mean by saying that we should expose names of such lecturers and shame them in order to serve as a deterrent. But the lecturers must be taken through the due process.

''We have to emphasise the due process because anybody can allege anything. We also don’ t want a situation where our members will become victims of reverse persecutions. The fact that we will denounce any of our members that conduct themselves in an improper manner does not mean that our members should just be stigmatised over a mere allegation''.

The OAU sex-for-mark saga

Recall that a lecturer at the Department of Accounting at Obafemi Awolowo, Professor Richard Akindele was in the news for demanding five rounds of sex from a female student.

Prof Akindele was exposed on Monday, April 9, 2018, when the audio conversation between him and the female student went viral.

In the four-minute audio clip, the lecturer was heard demanding sex with the yet-to-be-identified student five times before he could upgrade her 33 marks to a pass.

However, following the report of the investigative panel set up by Obafemi Awolowo University Management, Prof Akindele, who is also said to be a Pastor at a Christ Apostolic Church in Ile-Ife, Osun State was suspended.