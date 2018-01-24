Admission officers beg JAMB to extend January 25 deadline

news

Following the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board's admission deadline announcement for all universities, admission officers of some universities are begging JAMB to extend the January 25 deadline.

Haroma Emmanuel and Babani Sani who are admission officers for the University of Jos and Bauchi State Universities respectively made the appeal on Monday, January 22, at the JAMB headquarters in Abuja.

Admission deadline still January 25

However, the JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede said the January 25 deadline given to the universities to conclude their admission process still stands.

ALSO READ: 3 things you must get right when applying for 2018 UTME

Meanwhile, the strike of the non-academic staff of universities has been identified as the reason over 600,000 candidates are yet to gain admission.

Oloyede, therefore, called on the striking non-academic staff of universities and the government to have an agreement in order to avoid the postponement of the 2018 UTME since the majority of the CBT centres for the exam are located on campuses.