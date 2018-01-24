Home > Communities > Student >

Admission officers beg JAMB to extend January 25 deadline

UTME Admission officers beg JAMB to extend January 25 deadline

Bauchi State University and UNIJOS admission officers appeal to JAMB on the deadline, but the exam body says deadline stands.

Admission officers beg JAMB to extend January 25 deadline

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

(Premium Times)
Following the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board's admission deadline announcement for all universities, admission officers of some universities are begging JAMB to extend the January 25 deadline.

Haroma Emmanuel and Babani Sani who are admission officers for the University of Jos and Bauchi State Universities respectively made the appeal on Monday, January 22, at the JAMB headquarters in Abuja.

JAMB worried as Kano candidates are not coming out to register play

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar recently announced reduction of UTME score to 120 for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education

(Nigerianews)

Admission deadline still January 25

However, the JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede said the January 25 deadline given to the universities to conclude their admission process still stands.

ALSO READ: 3 things you must get right when applying for 2018 UTME

Meanwhile, the strike of the non-academic staff of universities has been identified as the reason over 600,000 candidates are yet to gain admission.

Oloyede, therefore, called on the striking non-academic staff of universities and the government to have an agreement in order to avoid the postponement of the 2018 UTME since the majority of the CBT centres for the exam are located on campuses.

