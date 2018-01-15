5 ways to avoid carryovers

Home > Communities > Student >

Carryovers make a lot of students feel bad about their performances and here's why you should always avoid anything that'll get you one.

5 ways to avoid having carryovers play

Students in the lecturer room

(Punch)
Carryover is a common metaphor for failure in Nigerian higher institutions and you must try hard to avoid having one.

Students usually feel bad when they have a carryover in a course. Of course, this is expected because no student would like to revisit a course his colleagues have passed.

It may be argued that carryover is not a reflection of students' intelligence as a student could fail a course through missing script incidents. Nevertheless, you must give your best to score high in both continuous assessments and examinations to avoid carryovers.

5 ways to kick off a new semester play

To have a good semester, you also have to schedule your study time

(Pulse)

 

So, if you don't want to have a carryover that can cause you a set back in your academic pursuit, you'll have to avoid these five.

1. Don't skip lectures

This is one of the many reasons students score low grades in exams and continuous assessment. A student who skips lectures will most likely miss an impromptu test and write out of context in exams.

So, make sure you attend all lectures. Remember some lecturers like you to give them answers to exam questions same way they taught you in the class. If you miss such lecturer's class, you are likely going to carry his course over.

5 ways to avoid having carryovers play

Attending lecturers is one of the best ways to avoid carryovers.

(Lautecnews)

2. Stop excessive partying

Partying and going to clubs every time could have a negative effect on your academic performance even if you are very brilliant.

You don't need to hang out with friends or party all night to enjoy yourself as a student. And if you really do care about not having a carryover, you'll have to cut down on partying.

5 ways to avoid having carryovers play

Tone down your partying and clubbing if you don't want carryovers

(Nigerian movies)

 

3. Avoid needless confrontation with your lecturer

Always try your best to avoid confrontation with your lecturers, try to find amicable ways of communicating your point of view without being rude or condescending. You shouldn't engage them in any argument that will make you look like you are trying to outshine them.

4. Start proper preparation

Poor preparation automatically translates to a poor performance in an examination. As a student, who doesn't want a carryover in his academic record,  you need to study hard to get good grades in your exams and continuous assessment.  Don't forget that proper preparation they say prevent poor performance.

5 ways to avoid having carryovers play

Proper preparation before exams prevents carryovers

(Entrepreneur)

 

5. Avoid behaviors that upset your lecturer

Nigerian lecturers have rules and they hate to see student violate those rules. Violating a lecturer's set rules could get you registered in his black book.

For instance, many lecturers don't like to see their students chewing, sleeping or side-talking when they are teaching.

