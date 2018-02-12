Home > Communities > Student >

5 ways Nigerian students prepare for exams

Campus Guide 5 ways Nigerian students prepare for exams

Individual student in Nigerian higher institutions have different approach to examination, here are five ways Nigerians student use to prepare for exams

  • Published:
4 ways Nigerian students prepare for exams play

Set a study schedule and find what works for your assimilation

(Write-Treasurez   )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When it comes to preparing for examinations let's give it to Nigerian students. We have amazing approaches to writing examinations.

It is in Naija you'll see a student studying for an exam with his legs in a bucket of water.

Dipping our legs in a bowl or bucket of water is believed to be one of the effective means of casting away the spirits that make us sleep while reading.

In January, a research conducted by a University in the United Kingdom, Brunel University showed that Nigerian student also use alcohol to study for exam. The research reports say the students believe liquor helps to boost their memory.

5 habits of successful students play

To become a successful student, learn to study proactively...don't cram please

(Pond5)

 

That is one way to studying for examination in Nigeria as reported by Brunel University, there are other means Nigerian students prepare for exams and here are five of such means.

Overnight study

Studying overnight is a common practice among some Nigerian students. These set of students try their best to deny themselves the comfort of their bed to study all night. Students who prefer to study at night find the use of coffee helpful to stay awake all night. All these students need is a cup of coffee to keep themselves awake and focused.

Tutorials

Organising tutorials is another popular means popular among Nigerian students to prepare for exams. This is sometimes organised by senior students for the junior ones.

And when this is not the case, you'll see a student, who is adjudged to be very brilliant teaching his classmates to refresh their minds on a topic they have been taught.

4 ways Nigerian students prepare for exams play

Students teaching others during a tutorial session

(Andela)

 

The tutorial helps students to understand the topic better and often allow the students to ask questions they are unable to ask their lecturers.

Library

Not every student enjoy using the school library but there are students who find the library as the best place to prepare for examinations.

9 emotions you experience after writing final exams play

Students react differently to post exam feels

(EngageNY)

 

Apart from using the library for revising their studies, the library is the best place for students who like to avoid distractions to prepare for examinations.

Study Group

This involves a group of students who are taking the same course to work together to increase and improve their learning and understanding of the course.

5 reasons you should participate in a study group play

Study group aids your learning and helps you dispel procrastination

(Ben Idahosa University)

 

Study groups unlike two tutorials is more of discussion among the students, sharing ideas and what they understand about a subject.

Fire Brigade

The fire brigade approach is very common among students who skip lectures. These students try to gather all material and handouts of the lectures they have missed to study everything few days to exam. This is not a good approach to studying for examination because it is not as effective as other approaches mentioned above.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 University of Benin Suspended students reject VC's offer to recall thembullet
2 UNIBEN Suspended students explain why they rejected VC's recall offerbullet
3 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet

Related Articles

University of Ibadan 5 things you probably didn't know about UI
Osun State University UNIOSUN students protest to defend lecturer accused of flogging them
University of Benin Suspended students reject VC's offer to recall them
Modibbo Adama University of Technology University shut down as Muslim and Christian students clash over blasphemy
University of Lagos UNILAG VC apologises to students over blackout in hostels
Students Guide 5 reasons you should consider a part-time job while in school
University of Lagos UNILAG students blame NASU for blackout in hostels
Holland Dutch embassy also wants Nigerian students to study in its universities
JAMB Board extends 2018 UTME registration till February 11, 2018
Campus Guide 5 habits of successful students

Student Pulse

JAMB sells 1.6m forms for 2018 UTME
JAMB Exam body sells 1.6m forms for 2018 UTME
Lautech Gate: The University of Technology has been on strike since June 12 2015
Finance Osun assembly seeks external auditors for LAUTECH
Lagos based private Institution hosts maiden undergraduate career fair
Pan-Atlantic University Lagos based Institution hosts maiden undergraduate career fair
University of Nigeria, Nsukka
University Of Nigeria UNN matriculates 10,000 students under tight security