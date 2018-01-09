Home > Communities > Student >

5 things you should know about the new Ogun State Polytechnic

Ogun State Polytechnic 5 things you should know about this new institution

The new school situated in Ipokia Local Government is registered as Ogun State Polytechnic which is the former name of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
JAMB, NBTE approve Ogunpoly to begin academic activities in 18 programs play

Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia

(Platform times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ogun State government has re-established Ogun State Polytechnic to replace Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, which has been upgraded to a University of Technology.

The new school situated in Ipokia Local Government Area is registered as Ogun State Polytechnic which is the former name of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.

Ogun State Polytechnic according to the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun will begin academic operation in 2018.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state during inauguration of the new Ogun State Polytechnic in Ipokia play

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state during inauguration of the new Ogun State Polytechnic in Ipokia

(Rockcityfm)

 

If you are considering this school, these are five things you should know about the new Ogun State Polytechnic.

1. The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Board for Technical Education have approved the commencement of academic activities in the school.

2. 18 programs have been accredited by both bodies for this polytechnic as NBTE ordered the Polytechnic to start the programs with immediate effect.

JAMB, NBTE approve Ogunpoly to begin academic activities in 18 programs play

Ogun state polytechnic under construction

(Platform times)

 

3. Accredited courses include Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Civil Engineering, Building Technology, Architectural Technology, Quantity Surveying, Estate Management and Valuation and Surveying and Geo-Informatics.

ALSO READ: MAPOLY will stop to exist in 2021

Others are Urban and Regional Planning, Science Laboratory Technology, Computer Engineering, Statistics, Leisure and Tourism Management, Arts & Industrial Design, Mass Communication, Business Administration, Accountancy and Marketing

4. Meanwhile, as of Sunday, January 7, the polytechnic which is still under construction has only two blocks of one hundred seaters for lecture halls. No department or faculty block has been completed.

5 things you should know about this new institution play

The new site of Ogun State Polytechnic

(Todayng)

 

5. The school is will be run as multi-campus as one campus will be located at Idiroko and another at Imeko Afon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Students' Applications 5 apps that will make you a better student in 2018bullet
2 New Year 5 resolutions every student should makebullet
3 Pulse List 5 sure ways to get a job before graduationbullet

Related Articles

#Savemapoly Mapoly students protest on Twitter over school closure
MAPOLY Moshood Abiola Polytechnic will stop to exist in 2021
Moshood Abiola Polytechnic One faints, policeman injured as MAPOLY students protest again
Ladoke Akintola University Of Technology How ownership tussle and lack of funds plunged LAUTECH into perennial crises
JAMB Cut-off Mark Vice-Chancellors, lecturers divided over 120 benchmark for admission
MAPOLY Lecturers allege death threats as they begin indefinite strike
MAPOLY Crisis Lecturers reject appointment of retired principal as Rector
Trigger Happy Policeman shoots 18-yr-old student over N1K bribe in Delta [Very Graphic Photos]
Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 20 students of MAPOLY arrested for alleged arson
Ogun State Polytechnic JAMB, NBTE approve Ogunpoly to begin academic activities in 18 programs

Student Pulse

7 ways to manage your pocket money this semester
Pulse List 7 ways to manage your pocket money this semester
4 FUTO students design surveillance drone for their campus [VIDEO]
Federal University of Technology Owerri 4 FUTO students design surveillance drone for their campus [VIDEO]
VC asks campus cultists to quit institution before they are caught
Ekiti State University VC asks campus cultists to quit institution before they are caught
Another Nigerian emerges best graduating student at US university
Peace Eze Another Nigerian emerges US varsity best graduating student