5 sure ways to get a job before graduation

Why wait till after your NYSC program before you start looking a job when you can take some steps to boost your chances of getting hired now?

Students at Pulse stand during Internship Fair in UNILAG

(Pulse)
Getting a job before graduating from a higher institution in Nigeria is a rare opportunity. You will probably be the happiest student if you get one while looking forward to graduation.

However, it can be tough and daunting to wait till you finish your first degree before you start looking for jobs that are abundantly scarce in the country.

There is no job anywhere will most likely be the narrative every jobless graduates will be pushing to your ears.

So, why wait till after your NYSC program before you start looking a job when you can take some steps to boost your chances of getting hired now?

Why wait till after your NYSC program before you start looking a job when you can take some steps to boost your chances of getting hired?

(Techcrunch)

 

Check this list as it offers you tons of ideas on how to land a great job opportunity as an undergraduate.

If you like a company, make findings about it

If you are interested in working for a company, try to seek information about the company. You can get information from its current interns. They'll probably have an idea of what the company the company is looking for and who to approach so as to avoid sending mail to the wrong person.

And if you have a friend in the company, you can ask him about how they were employed. He will probably give you some insights and could also introduce you to one or two senior staff.

Gain marketable skills

While you are trying to network your way into the company, make sure you gain the needed skills that are relevant to the job. If you are interested in working for a media house, you can consider campus freelance instead till you get a call from the company.

5 sure ways to get a job before graduation play

Gain Marketable skills in tech, social media and digital marketing

(Techcrunch)

 

For instance, you can join the campus press club or writers associations to hone your writing skill. Social media skills are also needed almost everywhere today. Try to gain marketable skills in tech, social media and digital marketing, learn these skills and make them shine on your resume.

You can also sign up for free online courses that are relevant to your course of study and interest to bolster your professional abilities.

ALSO READ: If you study these courses you'll work anywhere

Find other cool opportunities

Don't get stuck with one company, there are other cool opportunities out there. Check job websites, newspaper advertorials, companies websites and their social media accounts.

5 sure ways to get a job before graduation play

Don't get stuck with one company, try other places, the skills you've acquired might be needed.

(Pulse)

 

You can also go to Linkedin to find organizations similar to the ones you're interested in to see if they are hiring.

Build up your online presence

To get certain jobs, your social media presence is highly important. For instance, if you want to work as an undergraduate social media manager for any company, you must also have active social media accounts.

You can also be using your social media accounts to publish articles you've written about the industry or job you are hoping to break into.

Build up your online presence play

Build your online presence and make your social media pages active

(nuevaescuela)

 

Build your LinkedIn profile and regularly publish sound job-related articles while you use your Tweeter handle and Instagram to publish facts and opinions as well as pictures respectively.

You can also set up a blog to write articles and convey your thoughts and opinions about industry issues.

Volunteering

Volunteering can be a very positive way to training in areas your school or first internship didn't provide. This can also offer you additional experience if the job in which you volunteer yourself is a familiar terrain.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

