5 reasons you should participate in a study group

Study group aids students learning and here are five benefits you can derive from being a member of a study group.

Study group aids your learning and helps you dispel procrastination

(Ben Idahosa University)
Students learn in different ways but study group has been identified as one of the best ways to gain knowledge.

Study group involves a group of students who are taking the same course to work together to increase and improve their learning and understanding of the course.

And apart from helping you to assimilate the course better, participating in a study group can have a significant impact on your academic success.

Parcipating in a study group helps you to learn faster

(Travel Lounge)

 

There are potential advantages in studying with the right group and here are some of the reasons you should join or organize a study group.

1. It is a solution to procrastination

If you struggle with procrastination, joining a study might be the solution you've been looking for.

Students in this group don't procrastinate or postpone their study because they meet at regular times.  And as a member of the group, you have to be present for the learning session from beginning to the end.

2. It helps you learn faster

Studying together with your colleagues can help you learn faster than studying alone either in your hostel or in the library.

A study group helps to understand a topic much better than studying alone

(Sencampus)

 

Study group allows you to understand those aspects of the lectures or textbook that are not clear to you. Instead of fusing and racking your head to break down these difficult parts, you can easily ask your colleagues in the study group.

Your friends too can ask you if they are in the same situation, And you know explaining something you already know enhances your understanding.

3. New perspectives

Your perspective is the only point of view you get when you study alone. This isn't a bad thing though, but having more perspectives on a subject will always broaden your scope of the subject and enrich your understanding.

Study group offers you more perspectives on a subject.

(Botswanayouth)

 

4. You learn new study techniques

Another thing you'll gain from this group apart from new perspectives is new study skills or techniques.

Each student has his/her study skill. Yours may be fine and very effective, nevertheless, you can still find a much better and more effective study method in your study group.

If you find this new skill helpful, you can incorporate it into yours. Moreover, you can also help your colleagues with their study techniques.

5. Study group breaks monotony

Studying alone for a long time can be very boring and monotonous. But joining a study group will help break the monotony and make the learning session interactive.

In fact, if you find a topic tedious to understand, you can always find someone in the group to discuss it with.

Study group helps you break the monotony of reading alone.

(US embassy)

 

Again, joining a study group is said to be very helpful for auditory learners who don't like the silence of studying alone to learn better.

However, you can achieve all these and get better in your study if only you are with the right group of students who want the best for themselves. Do not join a study group because of its social aspect. Instead, look for one with a genuine purpose to succeed and you'll see the difference in your grades.a

