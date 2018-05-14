3 LAUTECH students to rep Nigeria in London to compete for $1m

news

Team ‘Tech Farm Institute’ from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology has won the national level of Hult Prize competition held in Abuja and will now be competing for a grand prize of $1 million at the finals in London.

Members of Team Farm Institute will be joining other national winners from top universities around the world for an 8-week-long training that will transform their ideas into startups for a chance to win $1 million.

Members of Team Tech Farm Institute are Samson Ogunfuwa (400L Urban and Regional Planning), Similoluwa Akande (400L Crop Production and Soil Science), and Barnabas Adejinmi (200L Management & Accounting).

Commenting on their win, Similoluwa said: “I cannot particularly point out something as making us win. We received God's favour that's for sure and we also had help from a lot of people who we ran out project by and they helped us look at things even better than we were doing.”

“We weren't just focused on Hultprize we were determined to take the business to the next level with or without Hultprize so we gave ourselves totally to the project and we also opened our work to criticism which helped us see things through the eyes of others and make improvements, she added.

Two other teams from LAUTECH, Team Green School and Team Skymax, also participated at the national round alongside Team Tech Farm Institute.

Hult Prize is an annual, competition that crowdsources ideas from students after challenging them to solve a pressing social issue around topics such as food security, water access, energy, and education.