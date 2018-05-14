Home > Communities > Student >

3 LAUTECH students to rep Nigeria in London to compete for $1m

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology 3 LAUTECH students to compete for $1m in London after winning Hult Prize Challenge

  • Published: , Refreshed:
LAUTECH students emerge national winner Of Hult Prize Challenge, to compete for $1m in London play

The three LAUTECH students won the Hult Prize Challenge at National level and will be representing Nigeria in London.

(Samuel Okike)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Team ‘Tech Farm Institute’ from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology has won the national level of Hult Prize competition held in Abuja and will now be competing for a grand prize of $1 million at the finals in London.

Members of Team Farm Institute will be joining other national winners from top universities around the world for an 8-week-long training that will transform their ideas into startups for a chance to win $1 million.

Members of Team Tech Farm Institute are Samson Ogunfuwa (400L Urban and Regional Planning), Similoluwa Akande (400L Crop Production and Soil Science), and Barnabas Adejinmi (200L Management & Accounting).

LAUTECH students emerge national winner of Hult Prize Challenge, to compete for $1m in London play

Samson Ogunfuwa, Similoluwa Akande, and Barnabas Adejinmi  will represent Nigeria in London at Hult Prize Challenge.

(Samuel Okike)

 

Commenting on their win, Similoluwa said: “I cannot particularly point out something as making us win. We received God's favour that's for sure and we also had help from a lot of people who we ran out project by and they helped us look at things even better than we were doing.”

“We weren't just focused on Hultprize we were determined to take the business to the next level with or without Hultprize so we gave ourselves totally to the project and we also opened our work to criticism which helped us see things through the eyes of others and make improvements, she added.

ALSO READ: FG insists on blacklisting certificates from 52 universities in Benin Republic

Two other teams from LAUTECH, Team Green School and Team Skymax, also participated at the national round alongside Team Tech Farm Institute.

Hult Prize is an annual, competition that crowdsources ideas from students after challenging them to solve a pressing social issue around topics such as food security, water access, energy, and education.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet
2 Fake Degrees FG insists on blacklisting certificates from 52...bullet
3 NYSC Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soonbullet

Related Articles

Skyline University FG approves establishment of 1st private varsity in Kano
Fake Degrees FG insists on blacklisting certificates from 52 universities in Benin Republic
JAMB Exam body makes N8.5b from 2018 UTME forms
Sex-for-Mark Nigerian students launch campaign against sexual harassment on campus
Lolade Siyonbola Nigerian student narrates how she suffered racial abuse in Yale University [VIDEO]
In Ghana Students reportedly attack teachers for not allowing them to cheat
#ExpelSarahBraasch Twitter users urge Yale University to punish white student who racially abused Nigerian schoolmate
State of Education This is why industries are rejecting Nigerian graduates according to Minister of Education
WAEC Registration for private candidates begins on Monday, May 14, 2018
No More Strike FG is planning to stop incessant strikes in Nigerian Universities

Student Pulse

Nigerian student bags first class in Medicine in Saudi Arabia
Ummukhulthum Abubakar Sadiq Nigerian student bags first class degree in Medicine in Saudi Arabia
FG is planning to stop incessant strikes in Nigerian Universities
No More Strike FG is planning to stop incessant strikes in Nigerian Universities
Fabian-Benjamin, Head of Media, JAMB
UTME JAMB pays N1bn to CBT centres, says official
Registration for private candidates begins on Monday, May 14, 2018
WAEC Registration for private candidates begins on Monday, May 14, 2018