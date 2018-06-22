Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

23 free online courses for Engineering students

E-learning 23 free online courses you can do if you're studying Engineering

If you study Engineering, here are 23 free online courses for you to improve your knowledge and skills.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
23 free online courses you can do if you're studying Engineering play

Engineering Student

(St Mary University)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

What you learn in the classroom is no longer enough to get you your desired job, especially if you are a student or graduate of Engineering.

You'll certainly need more than the theories and practical you learnt at the university to prepare yourself for your dream job.

As an Engineering student or graduate, decorating your resume with one or two relevant online courses, will give you a higher chance of getting employment, rather than relying solely on your BSc degree certificate.

However, if you have been complaining about lack of access to online courses that are relevant to your field, we've got you covered now.

Here are 35 free courses you can learn online in the comfort of your room. These courses come with real university credit.

Here are 35 free online courses for Art & Design students and graduates play

As creative students, you need to improve your skills with some online courses.

(Vibe)

 

1. Artificial Intelligence for Robotics from Stanford University

2. Circuits and Electronics 1: Basic Circuit Analysis from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

3. Circuits and Electronics 3: Applications from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

4. Circuits and Electronics 2: Amplification, Speed, and Delay from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

5. Manufacturing Process Control: Variation Modeling and Control from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

ALSO READ: 5 courses Nigerian parents were crazy about in the 80s

6. Practices in Engineering Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

7. Introduction to Manufacturing Systems from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

8. Manufacturing Process Control: Process Modeling and Optimization from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

9. Robotics: Kinematics and Mathematical Foundations from University of Pennsylvania

10. Robotics: Vision Intelligence and Machine Learning from University of Pennsylvania

11. Robotics: Dynamics and Control from University of Pennsylvania

13. Robotics: Locomotion Engineering from University of Pennsylvania

14. Embedded Systems from Georgia Institute of Technology

Robotics from Columbia University

15. Solar Energy: Photovoltaic (PV) Technologies from Delft University of Technology

16. Solar Energy: Integration of Photovoltaic Systems in Microgrids from Delft University of Technology

17. Solar Energy: Photovoltaic (PV) Systems from Delft University of Technology

18. Solar Energy: Photovoltaic (PV) Energy Conversion from Delft University of Technology

19. Electric and Conventional Vehicles from Chalmers University of Technology

20. Hybrid Vehicles from Chalmers University of Technology

21. Road Traffic Safety in Automotive Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology

22. Model-Based Automotive Systems Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology

23. Introduction to Building Information Modelling from Coventry University.

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet
2 Obafemi Awolowo University OAU sacks professor involved in sex for...bullet
3 NASU Strike Universities may be shut again as FG fails to fulfil...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 5 popular Universities in Russia to have your BSc and MSc degrees
University of Lagos UNILAG VC wants sexual harassment victim to show up
University of Ibadan UI pardons student dismissed for insulting VC on Facebook
State of Education 70 yrs after, the 'best' Nigerian University is going down in world ranking
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU sacks professor involved in sex for mark scandal
Sex-For-Mark 5 times lecturers have been accused of sexual harassment in 2018
DELSU This Nigerian University might be going into extinction
NASU Strike Universities may be shut again as FG fails to fulfil agreement with workers

Student Pulse

Students want sacked lecturer in sex scandal to be prosecuted
Sex-for-Mark Scandal Students want sacked lecturer to be prosecuted
Law graduates can now wear hijab to their call to bar ceremony
Firdaos Amasa Law graduates can now wear hijab to their call to bar ceremony
5 times lecturers have been accused of sexual harassment in 2018
Sex-For-Mark 5 times lecturers have been accused of sexual harassment in 2018
Here are 35 free online courses for Art & Design students and graduates
E-Learning Here are 35 free online courses for Art & Design students and graduates