What you learn in the classroom is no longer enough to get you your desired job, especially if you are a student or graduate of Engineering.

You'll certainly need more than the theories and practical you learnt at the university to prepare yourself for your dream job.

As an Engineering student or graduate, decorating your resume with one or two relevant online courses, will give you a higher chance of getting employment, rather than relying solely on your BSc degree certificate.

However, if you have been complaining about lack of access to online courses that are relevant to your field, we've got you covered now.

Here are 35 free courses you can learn online in the comfort of your room. These courses come with real university credit.

1. Artificial Intelligence for Robotics from Stanford University

2. Circuits and Electronics 1: Basic Circuit Analysis from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

3. Circuits and Electronics 3: Applications from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

4. Circuits and Electronics 2: Amplification, Speed, and Delay from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

5. Manufacturing Process Control: Variation Modeling and Control from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

6. Practices in Engineering Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

7. Introduction to Manufacturing Systems from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

8. Manufacturing Process Control: Process Modeling and Optimization from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

9. Robotics: Kinematics and Mathematical Foundations from University of Pennsylvania

10. Robotics: Vision Intelligence and Machine Learning from University of Pennsylvania

11. Robotics: Dynamics and Control from University of Pennsylvania

13. Robotics: Locomotion Engineering from University of Pennsylvania

14. Embedded Systems from Georgia Institute of Technology

Robotics from Columbia University

15. Solar Energy: Photovoltaic (PV) Technologies from Delft University of Technology

16. Solar Energy: Integration of Photovoltaic Systems in Microgrids from Delft University of Technology

17. Solar Energy: Photovoltaic (PV) Systems from Delft University of Technology

18. Solar Energy: Photovoltaic (PV) Energy Conversion from Delft University of Technology

19. Electric and Conventional Vehicles from Chalmers University of Technology

20. Hybrid Vehicles from Chalmers University of Technology

21. Road Traffic Safety in Automotive Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology

22. Model-Based Automotive Systems Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology

23. Introduction to Building Information Modelling from Coventry University.