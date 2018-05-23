2 FUTA students invent health device for Microsoft contest

news

Two students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), have reportedly invented a health device that can reduce the risk of blood clot or deep vein thrombosis.

The students, Taofeek Olalekan Afeez and Alayande Abdulwaheed Abiola, are said to have designed the device for the Microsoft Nigeria Imagine Cup.

According to Daily Trust, the students who are Physics Electronics & Electrical Electronics emerged the winner of the Microsoft Nigeria Imagine Cup.

The students will, however, be representing Nigeria at the regional finals of the biggest software competition for undergraduates in the world.

ALSO READ: 10 universities that give us controversies this year

Speaking about the competition, the General Manager, Microsoft Nigeria, Mr Akin Banuso said, “Through Imagine Cup, the world’s young, aspiring entrepreneurs and developers collaborate to build a technology application, create a business plan and gain a keen understanding of what is needed to bring a concept to market.''

Reacting to their victory, one of the students, Taofeek Olalekan Afeez said: “We are excited about this win. We would like to thank Microsoft for this opportunity. We look forward to competing at the global stage and do our country proud.”

The finalist from Nigeria and 28 other countries will proceed to the Round 2 which is at the regional level through an online submission. Finalists from this will win an all-expense paid trip to the World Finals taking pace in Redmond, Seattle in United States in July.