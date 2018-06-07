15 courses you can no longer study in Nigerian Polytechnics

news

In a bid to end the discrimination between HND and BSc degrees in Nigeria, the Federal Government has scrapped the award of Higher National Diploma, HND certificates by Polytechnics.

The decision to scrap the degree was reached on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at the Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting.

The FG did not only stop polytechnics from awarding HND degree, it also stops them from offering courses that are non-technical.

While speaking to Journalists about the new development in polytechnics across the country, the Minister of Education, Prof Adamu Adamu says any programme that is not technical will be out of the polytechnics.

“About 70 percent of polytechnic graduates are in the non-technical courses. It is going to be a rigorous implementation programme,” he said.

With this new policy, Pulse has gathered some of the non-technical courses that are being offered in Nigerian polytechnics.

Technically, these 15 courses will no longer be studied in polytechnics once the new policy takes effects.

1. Business Administration

2. Banking and Finance

3. Secretariat studies

4. Accounting

5. Hospitality Management

6. Public Administration

7. Estate Management

8. Fine Art

9. Home and Rural Economics

10. Insurance

11. Marketing

12. Nutrition And Dietetics

13. Wildlife And Eco-Tourism

14. Fishery

15. Leisure And Tourism Management.

Students currently studying these courses at ND level will probably not be allowed to study them at HND level as the Minister also announced that there will be no fresh admission for HND programmes.