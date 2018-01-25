Home > Communities > Student >

12 students reportedly collapse while receiving lecture

The students reportedly slumped because of the poisonous substance that leaked from a laboratory.

  • Published:
UNIOSUN

No fewer than 12 students of Osun State University reportedly collapsed while receiving lecture on Thursday, January 18.

The students who are said to be in 300 level were said to have slumped as a result of leakage of poisonous chemical.

According to Punch, some students said the gas leaked from one of the laboratories while others said they did not know the source of the chemical.

One of the students who pleaded anonymity said:

''Some 300 level students were receiving a lecture in Anatomy Department this afternoon when the incident happened. The lecture room was overcrowded and some of the students had to squat while one of them sat on an industrial fire extinguisher inside the room.”'

''I think the student sat on it for about one hour or thereabout and, unknown to him, his weight had exacted pressure on the extinguisher, causing the container to release a heavy concentration of carbon dioxide inside the already stuffy lecture room''

Vice Chancellor confirms the incident

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Labo Popoola confirmed the incident.

Popoola said some students were the cause of the incident as they sat on a cylinder of a fire extinguisher around a classroom and tampered with it.

He said,  some students of our College of Health Sciences, Osogbo campus, sat on a cylinder of a fire extinguisher around a classroom. They tampered with the nozzle of the cylinder, which later exploded.

“In the stampede that occurred while the students numbering about 200 were escaping to safety, some were injured, while about 20 of them who inhaled the poisonous gas were evacuated to our health centre and other hospitals by our staff''.

Popoola however said that the affected students were revived and they are all in stable condition adding that no casualty was recorded.

