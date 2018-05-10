Home > Communities > Student >

1,596 corps members do not want to serve in Adamawa state

National Youth Service Corps 1,596 corps members don't want to serve in Adamawa state

The NYSC Coordinator in Adamawa says most of the corps members posted to the state have sought relocation to other states.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
1,596 corps members don't want to serve in Adamawa state play

Over 1,500 corps members rejected their posting to Adamawa state.

(Students Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Adamawa state may not have enough corps members to serve their fatherland in 2018 as over 1,500batch “A” corps members rejected their posting to the state.

According to the Coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Mallam Abubakar about 1,596 corps members of the 2,126 posted to Adamawa refused to serve in the state.

Abubakar said that those that rejected their postings had sought redeployment to other states based on insecurity, marriage and health grounds.

NYSC DG advises corps members on security awareness play

NYSC Corps members on parade

(Pulse.ng)

 

The state NYSC Coordinator also said that the remaining 530 corps members who chose to serve in the state were not posted to serve in Michika, Madagali, Mubi North and Mubi South Local Government Areas due to security challenges.

ALSO READ: Celebrity lecturer explains what students enjoy in his lecture

“However, there are those who requested to be posted to Mubi, particularly married women who have their families there which we obliged,”

The coordinator, however, urged the people of Adamawa to appreciate corps members who decided to serve in the state by supporting them to give their best.

More than 60 people died in Mubi suicide blasts on Worker's Day

Insecurity is obviously the main reason most of the corps members rejected their posting as insurgency attack is still rife in the North-East.

On Tuesday, May 1, 2018, suicide bombers killed more than 60 people at a mosque and a market.

The blasts, said to have been carried out by young boys, happened shortly after 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) in Mubi, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the Adamawa state capital, Yola.

Imam Garki, from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said a joint assessment with the police and Red Cross found that 26 people were killed and 56 were injured, 11 of them critically.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet
2 NYSC Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soonbullet
3 Sola Fosudo Celebrity lecturer explains what students like about his...bullet

Related Articles

State of Education Nigerian students in neighbouring countries attend substandard universities - Abike Dabiri-Erewa
National Universities Commission NUC says there are 1.9m students in Nigerian universities
National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC increases allowance
Sex-for-Mark UNIJOS Prof advises students to study hard to avoid sexual harassment
Money Tips 5 old items in your home that can give you extra cash
Nexford University US varsity raises $4m to build next-generation higher institutions in Nigeria
National Youths Service Corps NYSC DG advises corps members on security awareness
Financial Tips 5 money myths that could keep you in financial bondage
Lagos State University LASU produces 26,637 graduates but only 26 have First Class Honours
Ekiti State University EKSU charges N13,500 for WiFi but students don't want it

Student Pulse

FG says it is illegal for federal universities to charge tuition
Prof Anthony Onwuka FG says it is illegal for federal universities to charge tuition
If you're a Federal University student, tuition fee is now illegal in your school
Free Education If you're a Federal University student, tuition fee is now illegal in your school
Nigerian student wins award in London University
In Akwa Ibom Government assures NYSC of improved facilities at orientation camp
Obafemi Awolowo University
Education List of Federal Universities in Nigeria