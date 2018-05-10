news

Adamawa state may not have enough corps members to serve their fatherland in 2018 as over 1,500batch “A” corps members rejected their posting to the state.

According to the Coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Mallam Abubakar about 1,596 corps members of the 2,126 posted to Adamawa refused to serve in the state.

Abubakar said that those that rejected their postings had sought redeployment to other states based on insecurity, marriage and health grounds.

The state NYSC Coordinator also said that the remaining 530 corps members who chose to serve in the state were not posted to serve in Michika, Madagali, Mubi North and Mubi South Local Government Areas due to security challenges.

“However, there are those who requested to be posted to Mubi, particularly married women who have their families there which we obliged,”

The coordinator, however, urged the people of Adamawa to appreciate corps members who decided to serve in the state by supporting them to give their best.

More than 60 people died in Mubi suicide blasts on Worker's Day

Insecurity is obviously the main reason most of the corps members rejected their posting as insurgency attack is still rife in the North-East.

On Tuesday, May 1, 2018, suicide bombers killed more than 60 people at a mosque and a market.

The blasts, said to have been carried out by young boys, happened shortly after 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) in Mubi, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the Adamawa state capital, Yola.

Imam Garki, from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said a joint assessment with the police and Red Cross found that 26 people were killed and 56 were injured, 11 of them critically.