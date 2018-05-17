Home > Communities > Religion >

Yemi Osinbajo: How VP became a born-again Christian

Vice President shares his coming-to-Jesus story while addressing Benue stakeholders in Makurdi.

(guardian)
Here is how Oluyemi Oluleke “Yemi” Osinbajo became a born-again Christian.

The vice president and Professor of Law shared his coming-to-Jesus story on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, according to The Herald.

He recounted his experience while responding to the Catholic Bishop of Gboko, Most Rev. William Avenya, who accused him of being quiet in spite of constant killings and fear during this Buhari-led administration.

Speaking with Benue stakeholders in Makurdi, Osinabjo said, "My Lord Bishop, you said you are not a politician, I am also not a politician. As a matter of fact, I am also a priest and I'm a Christian, a born-again Christian. Because I am a born-again Christian, my destiny is not determined by any man but by God who I serve."

(thenation)

 

" I became a born-again Christian after I became a professor, a professor of the law of evidence, a professor of proof. But when the Lord Jesus Christ met me, He persuaded me by showing me clearly that there is such a thing as the evidence of faith that are not seen.

"It is because of the evidence of things that are not seen, it is because you can make something out of nothing that I stand here today as vice president. How possible can anyone say that the killing of women and children doesn't matter because he is vice president or because he is president? How is that possible?"

He added, "Certainly, it cannot be for a person who is born again. A renewed mind will know that there is justice, there is consequence even if there is no justice here on earth."

The vice president also said that he is willing to give up his position in order to hold on to his faith.

"Let me assure you that under no circumstance, none whatsoever, will I give up my faith or refuse to stand up for my faith. You can take that to the bank.

"Even the position that I currently occupy, I did not ask for it and I'm prepared to leave it at a short notice. It doesn't mean anything," were his words.

ALSO READ: Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter is reportedly not marrying a Muslim

Prior to becoming the VP, he was the Pastor in charge of the Lagos Province 48 (Olive Tree provincial headquarter) of The Redeemed Christian Church of God in Ikoyi.

He insists that he still handles both positions, saying, “Just like Pastor Ibitayo has said we are on loan. I am still the pastor-in-charge of Province 48 in Lagos and my wife remains wife of the pastor-in-charge and wife of the Vice President.”

(citypeopleonline)

 

This was confirmed again in 2016 after new claims that he has resigned as an RCCG Pastor.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, issued a statement debunking the claim.

After calling this claim “misleading and completely baseless,” the statement added that Osinbajo “is, in fact, the Pastor-in-Charge of RCCG Lagos Province 48, a position he has held in the past three years and in which he continues to serve.”

