Home > Communities > Religion >

Why Christians should be careful with Instagram, Twitter

Social Media Here is why Christians should be careful with Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

An international speaker says believers should only use social media to glorify God.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Why Christians should be careful with Instagram, Twitter play

How to use social media as a Christian

(beliefnet)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Here is why Christians should be careful with Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.

According to Lisa Bevere, a New York Times best-selling author and internationally known speaker, believers need to be sure that they are promoting the truth not contributing to “fake news.”

Speaking to The Christian Post, she said, “There’s a huge danger when it comes to social media because there’s often no accountability.

“The Bible is very clear that many of us should not be masters or teachers, but we can translate that to bloggers and posters. The Bible says we’re going to give an account for every idle word, and I think that can be applied to what we post on social media. We need to use social media to declare truth.”

Lisa Bevere is a New York Times best-selling author and internationally known speaker play

Lisa Bevere is a New York Times best-selling author and internationally known speaker

(FACEBOOK/LISA BEVERE)

 

Bevere noted that these days, Christians have a “mob mentality” where “people can say whatever they want to say, and when it goes viral they think they have the approval of God.”

“But that’s not the case,” she said. “Sometimes, when things go viral, you’re not impacting people, you’re infecting them. You’re pointing out problems and not solutions. If you don’t give people an answer and point them to Jesus, you’re just creating more of a problem.”

ALSO READ: Smartphones are causing mental health problems in young people

How Christians should use social media

The author urged believers to ask two questions before posting on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Question one: “Am I actually advancing the Kingdom of God, or am I causing people to recoil?”

The second question  is  “What can I say to challenge people to have a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ?”

Lisa Bevere advises believers to always glorify God with their posts not contribute to “fake news" play

Lisa Bevere advises believers to always glorify God with their posts not contribute to “fake news"

(missionalwomen)

 

Bevere added, “I should be aware of Who I am representing when I post. I don’t have this freedom to post whatever I want on social media. If I am a Christian, I’m an ambassador of Christ, and I don’t have the right to take people emotional hostage and process my own pain for everyone to hear.”

Referring to true authority, she also said, “I believe that when you’re under authority, you have authority. The number of followers you have doesn’t give you authority. The number of people that read your blog doesn’t give you authority. Being under the authority of the Word of God and being under the authority of the relationship of a community of believers, these are the things that give us true authority.”

Bevere has just released a new book titled: ‘Adamant: Finding Truth in a Universe of Opinions.’

 

As the name implies, she uses the book to encourage Christians to always refer to God not the world for the truth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet
2 Exorcism See new way Catholic priests are casting out demonsbullet
3 Pastor Adeboye Social media goes crazy over RCCG G.O saying tithing...bullet

Related Articles

Lent 2018 How to fast from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat during Holy season
New Year How to be closer to God in 2018
Faith Are you spiritual or religious?
Church Why Christians still need to go to a physical place of worship
Pulse List 4 things we want to see in Nigerian churches in 2018
Pope Francis 5 times Holy Father caused major controversies with his comments
Pastor Adeboye Social media goes crazy over RCCG G.O saying tithing is key to heaven

Religion

3 things every Christian should know about ‘scary’ Revelations
Revelation 3 things every Christian should know about ‘scary’ Bible book
Shocking: Church wants to sing Beyonce songs during service!
Shocker Church wants to sing Beyonce's songs during service!
Pope Francis: Why Catholics always make sign of the cross
Pope Francis Here is why Catholics always make sign of the cross
7 Bible verses to help Christians fight shame, guilt & regret
Shame, Guilt & Regret 7 Bible verses to help Christians fight these negative feelings