Here is why Christians should be careful with Instagram, Twitter, Facebook .

According to Lisa Bevere, a New York Times best-selling author and internationally known speaker, believers need to be sure that they are promoting the truth not contributing to “fake news.”

Speaking to The Christian Post, she said, “There’s a huge danger when it comes to social media because there’s often no accountability.

“The Bible is very clear that many of us should not be masters or teachers, but we can translate that to bloggers and posters. The Bible says we’re going to give an account for every idle word, and I think that can be applied to what we post on social media. We need to use social media to declare truth.”

Bevere noted that these days, Christians have a “mob mentality” where “people can say whatever they want to say, and when it goes viral they think they have the approval of God.”

“But that’s not the case,” she said. “Sometimes, when things go viral, you’re not impacting people, you’re infecting them. You’re pointing out problems and not solutions. If you don’t give people an answer and point them to Jesus, you’re just creating more of a problem.”

How Christians should use social media

The author urged believers to ask two questions before posting on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Question one: “Am I actually advancing the Kingdom of God, or am I causing people to recoil?”

The second question is “What can I say to challenge people to have a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ?”

Bevere added, “I should be aware of Who I am representing when I post. I don’t have this freedom to post whatever I want on social media. If I am a Christian, I’m an ambassador of Christ, and I don’t have the right to take people emotional hostage and process my own pain for everyone to hear.”

Referring to true authority , she also said, “I believe that when you’re under authority, you have authority. The number of followers you have doesn’t give you authority. The number of people that read your blog doesn’t give you authority. Being under the authority of the Word of God and being under the authority of the relationship of a community of believers, these are the things that give us true authority.”

Bevere has just released a new book titled: ‘Adamant: Finding Truth in a Universe of Opinions.’

As the name implies, she uses the book to encourage Christians to always refer to God not the world for the truth.