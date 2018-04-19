Home > Communities > Religion >

For Christians: 3 great ways to be more spiritual-minded

Every Christian should always look for new ways to become more intimate with God.

Most Christians want to be more spiritual minded but not everyone is able to achieve this seemingly tough, but necessary feat.

Tough because it takes a lot to go against the flesh which “is hostile to God,” necessary because we are children of God and “those who are in the flesh cannot please God.” (Rom. 8:7–8)

Pulse Religion offers you the following three ways to set your mind on the things of the spirit.

1. Study the Bible regularly

There is a reason Romans 12:2 says, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

This is because we are carnally minded as long as we are in this human flesh. So in order to be spiritually minded, we have to constantly fill ourselves with the Bible, the Living Word of God.

To do this, you have to read the scriptures regularly on a daily basis.

2. Ask for God’s help

As born again Christians, we have a helper living on the inside of us. The Holy Spirit comes in handy when it comes to the things of God, being spiritually minded, for instance.

Ask the Holy Spirit to help keep your mind pure, to take away distractions and help you focus on “…things that are above, not on things that are on earth.” (Col. 3:1–2)

3. Be friends with other like-minded people

In order to really be spiritually minded, it is best to be surrounded by other believers.

"Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companion of fools will suffer harm." (Proverbs 13:20)

Do not be deceived: “Bad company ruins good morals.” (1 Corinthians 15:33)

As to the importance of being spiritually minded, Apostle Paul offers an explanation in Romans 8:5 which says, “For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit set their minds on the things of the Spirit.”

This is no joke but a matter of life and death as seen in Romans 8:6 which says, “For to set the mind on the flesh is death, but to set the mind on the Spirit is life and peace.”

Let us all aim to be more spiritually minded.

