Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia are currently being persecuted and severely mistreated.

This is a sad fact that is recognised by everyone including the United Nations, who want the religious group to have their freedom.

According to World Religion News, the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) has stepped in to demand the immediate release of Teymur Akhmedov.

He is a Jehovah’s Witness that is currently jailed in Kazakhstan. Akhmedov was arrested in January for “incitement of religious hatred.” He has been in jail since then and sentenced to a 5-year prison term.

WGAD has been very critical about the arrest, the legal proceedings, arguing that Mr Akhmedov was given a fair trial.

These things have made the WGAD call for the immediate release of Akhmedov.

Upon his release, he is reportedly still banned from any religious activity for three years. This clearly reflects the religious violation and oppression that is Russia is known for.

Cases like this have earned the nation the top place on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom‘s worst religious freedom violators in 2017.