Tithing: Why your 10% is compulsory to God by Pastor Ashimolowo

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo says it is very compulsory and necessary to give your tithe .

To the founder of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), this controversial 10% is not something to be played as it is “an insurance against Satanic encroachment.”

Despite the current opposition to tithing , he encourages Christians to continue to give their tithes because this puts you in “a position where God’s blessings can reach and overtake you.”

Why it is compulsory to tithe

Pastor Ashimolowo recently shared his reasons on social media with the hashtag, #PowerofTithe.

In a series of tweets, he wrote, “Tithing is an insurance against Satanic encroachment. Divine protection will be your experience because God promises He’ll rebuke the devourer HIMSELF, for your sake.

“You don’t ‘favor’ a Church or your Pastor by tithing; rather, you put yourself in a position where God’s blessings can reach and overtake you.

“Tithing is a command from the Lord. Walking in obedience to God’s command will ensure you remain under HIS covering always. You contribute towards world evangelism when you tithe. The gospel of the Kingdom of God can be proclaimed through multiple media so the lost can be reached for Christ.

“The tithe is a hallowed property. It is symbolic of the honor and reverence we ascribe to the Lord as part of our worship of HIM. Tithing is an insurance against Satanic encroachment. Divine protection will be your experience because God promises He’ll rebuke the devourer HIMSELF, for your sake.

“Jesus is our High Priest after the ORDER of Melchizedek. If Abraham brought tithes to Melchizedek the High Priest, we, the seed of Abraham must also bring our tithes to Jesus, our High Priest.

“Never use the tithe to redeem a pledge or a vow. The tithe belongs to the LORD so when it is used for something else, it becomes an accursed thing. God will ensure that you receive a just compensation for every injustice you may have suffered when you tithe consistently. You’ll always have the last laugh.”

Daddy Freeze reacts to Pastor Ashimolowo’s tithing message

The UK-based preacher’s tweets caught the eye of OAP and leader of the #free the sheeple movement , Daddy Freeze.

He reacted in a couple of tweets. He asked: “So how come Jesus never collected tithe & how come no one ever ‘brought’ tithe to him or disciples? Are we Melchizedekians or Christians?”

Daddy Freeze added: “Yet no ‘Christians’ in the Bible ever ‘obeyed’ these ‘commands’ by Tithing to Jesus & disciples. Only people practicing Judaism paid tithe.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Ashimolowo is currently facing serious accusations from The Sun.

The UK newspaper that carried out an investigation into ‘serious misconduct and mismanagement’ of church funds.