Pulse Opinion :  It is possible to have world peace without religion

What if we could have world peace without religion?

  Published:
Last week, Pope Francis revealed an essential part of world peace.

Speaking to an 80-strong delegation of ‘Religions for Peace’, he said that religion plays an important role in building peace, Independent Catholic News reports.

In his words, “Religions, with their spiritual and moral resources, have a specific and unique role to play in building peace. They cannot be neutral, much less ambiguous, where peace is concerned.

"Peace is both a divine gift and a human achievement, believers of all religions are called to implore peace and to intercede for it.

"Peacemaking and the pursuit of justice go together“ and “all men and women of good will, particularly those in positions of responsibility, are summoned to work for peace with their hearts, minds and hands.”

"Religions are bound by their very nature to promote peace through justice, fraternity, disarmament and care for creation.” There is a “need for a common and cooperative effort on the part of the religions in promoting an integral ecology.”

Religions have the “wherewithal to further a moral covenant that can promote respect for the dignity of the human person and care for creation,” he added.

Everything he says makes perfect sense but it does not change the fact that many have killed and died in the name of religion.

Considering this, it makes sense that some would want a world without no religion.

In this religion-less world, would faith still be an important part of building peace?

Americans say it’s not necessary to believe in God to be moral play

Americans say it’s not necessary to believe in God to be moral

I don't think so. I think it is possible to be a kind and peace-loving person, even without religion, hence the word - moral.

Ultimately, it is possible to have morals and be interested in living in a peaceful world without religion.

