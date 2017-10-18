Home > Communities > Religion >

Do you need religion to tell difference between good and evil?

Opinion Poll Do you need religion to tell difference between good and evil?

For years, atheists have been saying that one can be a good person without having faith in God. Could this be true?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Do you need religion in order to be moral and vice versa? play

Do you need religion in order to be moral and vice versa?

(youtube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A new research has discovered that many people believe that religion and morality do not go hand-in-hand.

The Christian Post reports that a majority of adults in the United States disagrees with the common notion that one needs to believe in God in order to be a moral person.

According to the survey carried out by the Pew Research Center, 56% of Americans adults say it is possible to be a good person without being a believer.

Americans say it’s not necessary to believe in God to be moral play

Americans say it’s not necessary to believe in God to be moral

(pewresearch)

 

The survey also revealed that 32% of white evangelical Protestants agree with the majority of the American adults.

85% of religious “nones” say the same thing.

This survey shows the increase in people who say that belief in God is unnecessary for morality as compared to a previous poll done in 2011.

Americans say it’s not necessary to believe in God to be moral play

Americans say it’s not necessary to believe in God to be moral

(pewresearch)

 

In 2011, 49% American adults expressed this view as opposed to the 56% this year.

There has also been an increase of religious “nones,” from 78% in 2011 to 85% in 2017. It is interesting to note that only 18% stood as religious “nones”, now this number has gone up to 25%.

ALSO READ: Can a strict Christian upbringing lead to atheism?

Overall, the number of religiously affiliated adults that share the belief that faith in God is unnecessary for morality has gone from 42% in 2011 to 45% in 2017.

The trends go with what atheists have said for years. A clear example is a 2011 and sponsored by the Center for Inquiry in Amherst, New York.

It said, “You don’t need God — to hope, to care, to love, to live.”

Ad by a humanist group says people can be moral without God play

Ad by a humanist group says people can be moral without God

(christianpost)

 

Former CFI President Ronald A. Lindsay, backed the ad saying that it is a “myth” that nonreligious people lead “meaningless, selfish, self-centred lives.”

“This is not only false, it’s ridiculous. Unfortunately, all too many people accept this myth because that’s what they hear about nonbelievers.”

Nigerians, what do you think? Do you need to have faith in God in order to be a moral person?

Let us know in the poll below.

Do you need religion in order to be moral and vice versa?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Pulse List 3 popular things Christians do that are deeply rooted in Satanismbullet
2 Jehovah’s Witness United Nations steps in to demand group’s religious...bullet
3 Parents Your children are practising Satanism and they are not even...bullet

Related Articles

Religious Talk Can a strict Christian upbringing make one doubt the existence of God?
Religious Sacrilege Atheists agitate for total ban on preaching in buses and public places
Kemi Olunloyo "Religion has destroyed Nigerians"
Good Or Bad? The bible has been translated to Emojis
Opinion Poll Are Nigerians guilty of relying too much on religion?
Church of Satan 7 things you should know about this denomination
Beware Demons now exist on apps!
Religious Angle Game of Throne’s winter is a perfect reflection of end time

Religion

Georgia's South Ossetia labels Jehovah's Witnesses as an extremist organization
Jehovah’s Witness Another city declares religious group as “extremist”
Bishop Oyedepo challenges deans to be better teachers in order to produce people that will solve Africa's challenges
Bishop Oyedepo Pastor’s latest advice is really good
Readers say there is nothing wrong with Pastors ‘playing love’ on social media
Adeboye There is nothing wrong with Pastors ‘playing love’ on social media
Church of England minister believes in the use of magic during sermons
Church Is it okay for your preacher to perform magic during sermons?