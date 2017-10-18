Do you need religion to tell difference between good and evil?

A new research has discovered that many people believe that religion and morality do not go hand-in-hand.

The Christian Post reports that a majority of adults in the United States disagrees with the common notion that one needs to believe in God in order to be a moral person.

According to the survey carried out by the Pew Research Center, 56% of Americans adults say it is possible to be a good person without being a believer.

The survey also revealed that 32% of white evangelical Protestants agree with the majority of the American adults.

85% of religious “nones” say the same thing.

This survey shows the increase in people who say that belief in God is unnecessary for morality as compared to a previous poll done in 2011.

In 2011, 49% American adults expressed this view as opposed to the 56% this year.

There has also been an increase of religious “nones,” from 78% in 2011 to 85% in 2017. It is interesting to note that only 18% stood as religious “nones”, now this number has gone up to 25%.

ALSO READ: Can a strict Christian upbringing lead to atheism?

Overall, the number of religiously affiliated adults that share the belief that faith in God is unnecessary for morality has gone from 42% in 2011 to 45% in 2017.

The trends go with what atheists have said for years. A clear example is a 2011 and sponsored by the Center for Inquiry in Amherst, New York.

It said, “You don’t need God — to hope, to care, to love, to live.”

Former CFI President Ronald A. Lindsay, backed the ad saying that it is a “myth” that nonreligious people lead “meaningless, selfish, self-centred lives.”

“This is not only false, it’s ridiculous. Unfortunately, all too many people accept this myth because that’s what they hear about nonbelievers.”

Nigerians, what do you think? Do you need to have faith in God in order to be a moral person?

Let us know in the poll below.