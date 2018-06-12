Pulse.ng logo
Prophet T.B Joshua preaches as he celebrates his 55th birthday

Prophet T.B Joshua Watch SCOAN founder preach in never-seen-before footage as he turns 55 years

The popular cleric turns 55 today!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Prophet T.B Joshua preaches as he celebrates his 55th birthday play Prophet T.B Joshua celebrates 55th birthday (pulse.com.gh)
Watch Prophet Temitope Balogun preach in never-seen-before footage as he turns 55 years old.

In this clip, the founder of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) is seen delivering a short sermon on the day the foundations of his church are laid.

This old video was shared on Facebook in honor of his birthday which is today, June 12, 2018.

Early Beginnings

Prophet T. B Joshua was born on June 12, 1963, in Arigidi, Ondo State. He talks about his unique birth and poor background at a special sermon, according to Daily Post.

He spoke on his mysterious birth, which involved him spending 15 months in his mother's womb and escaping death after being almost crushed by a rock that fell through the roof of his house from a nearby construction site.

The popular cleric said, "Miraculously, the baby was not touched but found saved on the other side of the net where he was lying."

He goes on to say, "I found myself in a simple and humble family background. I mean, lacking basic means of life. I was a baby before the death of my father. Consequently, I knew nothing about my late father and the entire family burden rested squarely on my mother's shoulders."

Prophet T.B Joshua also referred to his late mother, "who always advised me to look into my love walk".

He ended by encouraging people not to be discouraged by their past but to have hope in God.

"This record is not a way of saying I have arrived but to encourage the weak - those without fast legs or human help - that there is hope, and Jesus is the hope. Concentrate on your future. What you are going through is a preparation for your future, a bridge to your future," were his words.

Watch the video above to see his remarkable journey.

Pulse Religion wishes the renowned preacher a happy birthday!

