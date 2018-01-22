Home > Communities > Religion >

Prayer is one thing Christians and non-believers find useful

Prayer The one thing both Christians and non-believers can agree on

A new study shows that prayer is the number one thing both Christians and non-believers turn to in a crisis.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Prayer is one thing Christians and non-believers find useful play

Prayer is a go-to for both Christians and non-believers

(e-prophetic)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Apparently, prayer is the one thing both Christians and non-believers can agree on.

This is according to a ComRes study that discovered that one in five non-religious people turn to God in times of trouble.

It was carried out on 2,069 adult respondents in the United Kingdom.

Prayer is a go-to for both Christians and non-believers play

Prayer is a go-to for both Christians and non-believers

(wesleygrove)

 

Why both Christians and non-believers pray

Majority of the 2,069 respondents, (71%), revealed that their family’s well being is the number one reason why they pray.

The is followed by thanking God (42%), praying for healing (40%) and for friends (40%).

32% of non-religious pray for things to change. Disasters, poverty, and global issues are why 24 percent pray. This number of people also prayed as a “last resort” during a crisis.

Prayer is a go-to for both Christians and non-believers play

Prayer is a go-to for both Christians and non-believers

(rlfc1)

ALSO READ: Praying does not have to be an event

This is followed by 20 percent who add prayer into their daily routine. Then, 15 percent who pray while traveling and 12 percent who pray while exercising.

The research also showed that tragedy or personal crisis is the main reason why the non-religious pray and that over 50 percent of all UK adults pray.

Prayer is a go-to for both Christians and non-believers play

Prayer is a go-to for both Christians and non-believers

(phpreston)

 

This research was done by Tearfund, a Christian aid charity.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Bishop Oyedepo Fulani herdsmen declare war in violent letter to Living...bullet
2 Bishop Oyedepo Forbes crowns Living Faith founder as richest pastor in...bullet
3 2018 Prophecies Prophet T.B Joshua and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome...bullet

Related Articles

Things God Told Me to Tell You Praying does not have to be an event
Worshipping at The Tribe Lagos I found God at this church
What To Read 5 encouraging Bible verses for Christian singles
New Year How to be closer to God in 2018
New Year Resolutions 5 tough questions Christians need to ask themselves in 2018
Adeboye, Oyedepo ‘Praise God in good and bad times,’ — Both say
Bible Study 3 great ways to improve how you read the scriptures
Pulse List 4 things we want to see in Nigerian churches in 2018
January Fast Why all Christians should do this

Religion

What you need to know about Brotherhood of the Cross and Star
Brotherhood of the Cross and Star 5 things you need to know about religious group
What a pastor has to say about sex dolls for Christians
Sex Dolls A Christian perspective on social media craze
Religious Discrimination: Satanic Temple cries out on Twitter
Religious Discrimination Satanic Temple cries out on Twitter
Sultan of Sokoto says Benue killers are criminals not herdsmen
Benue Killings ‘These people are criminals, not Fulani herdsmen’ — Sultan of Sokoto