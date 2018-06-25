Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Pope Francis: 'Women cannot be priests' - Holy Father insists

Pope Francis 'Women cannot be priests' - Holy Father insists

Despite admitting to wanting more women in church leadership roles, the Pope remains adamant about not having women in the priesthood.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pope Francis: 'Women cannot be priests' - Holy Father insists play

Pope Francis says he is okay with women in church leadership roles but not as priests

(REUTERS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Once again, Pope Francis insists that women simply can not be priests.

Speaking with Reuters, the pontiff admitted that he wants to have more women in leadership roles in the Roman Catholic church but maintained that he does not support the idea of female priests.

Why women can not be priests

"No Church without women," he said, quoting Swiss theologian Hans Urs Von Balthasar concerning having more women in church but explained that he has to stick with the church rules when it comes to the clergy.

"With sacred orders, you can't do anything because dogmatically it doesn't go - and John Paul II was clear and closed the door, and I won't turn on this. It was a serious thing, not capricious," said Francis, as quoted by the Catholic site Crux.

Pope Francis continued, "But we mustn't reduce the presence of the women to their role … No, it's a thing that man can't do. Man cannot be the bride of Christ. It's the woman, the Church, the bride of Christ."

Pope Francis believes in having more women in the Vatican but not as priests play

Pope Francis believes in having more women in the Vatican but not as priests

(cnn)

 

ALSO READ: On March 12, 1994, 32 female priests were ordained for the first time

"I have no problem with naming a woman as head of a dicastery, as long as the dicastery doesn't have jurisdiction. The one for clergy does, so it has to be a bishop," he added.

The conversation between Pope Francis and a journalist from the British news agency took place on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

It covered the ongoing migrant crisis in the United States,  female ordination, the ongoing Vatican talks with China and the clerical sexual abuse scandals in Chile.

Women in Catholic church leadership

Meanwhile, Reuters also reports that a preparatory document for a meeting of Catholic bishops from the Amazon shows plans to consider ordaining elderly married men as priests and having women in some "type of official ministry."

Concerning having women in leading roles, the preparatory document says: "It is necessary to identify the type of official ministry that can be conferred on women, taking into account the central role which women play today in the Amazonian Church."

The document adds that having married priests and women in leading roles will give more access to Mass in the area of more than seven and a half million sq km (more than three million square miles).

"One of the main points to be heard is the cry of thousands of communities deprived of the Sunday Eucharist for long periods of time," the document says.

The synod (meeting), which will be held in October 2019, will include bishops and other representatives from the nine countries of the Amazon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Bible Study 5 helpful tips on how to go deeper with Godbullet
2 Real Talk If you aren't studying the Word every single day, you are in...bullet
3 Homosexuality Catholic church publicly recognizes "LGBT youth"bullet

Related Articles

Priesthood Roman Catholic church to ordain married priests, women in leading roles?
Pope Francis Pontiff says there will NEVER be female priests in Roman Catholic Church
Pope Francis Holy Father makes history by giving 3 women huge roles in Catholic church
Christian History On March 12, 1994, 32 female priests were ordained for the first time
Pope Francis 5 times Holy Father caused major controversies with his comments
Pope Francis Catholic priest fights with Pontiff over homosexuality and giving Holy communion to Protestants
In Vatican Reform hopes as panel studies female deacons
Christan History How 40 soldiers chose death over worshiping pagan gods

Religion

End Times: 3 important things every Christian needs to know
End Times 3 important things every Christian needs to know
Daddy Freeze says tithing is fornication in new video
Tithing 'Anyone who pays tithe, first fruit is committing fornication' - Daddy Freeze [VIDEO]
Evangelism: 3 great ways to spread the gospel
Evangelism 3 great ways to spread the gospel
3 times Bishop Oyedepo, Adeboye kids made major controversies
Bishop Oyedepo, Adeboye 3 times our favorite preachers' kids caused major controversies