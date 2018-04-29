Home > Communities > Religion >

Pope Francis appoints 3 women for big roles in Catholic church

Pope Francis Holy Father makes history by giving 3 women huge roles in Catholic church

The appointment of these three women has been called a pretty historic move for the Roman Catholic church.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pope Francis appoints 3 women for big roles in Catholic church play

Pope Francis appoints 3 women for big roles in Catholic church

(ncregister)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pope Francis makes history by giving not one but three women huge roles in the Roman Catholic church.

According to the Vatican, who announced the news on April 21, 2018, these ladies are part of the new five Consultors of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).

Dr. Linda Ghisoni , Sub-Secretary of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family and Life, Professor Michelina Tenace of theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University, and Professor Laetitia Calmeyn , Lecturer of theology at the Collège des Bernardins in Paris are now part of the body that defends Catholic doctrines.

Pope Francis believes in having more women in the Vatican but not as priests play

Pope Francis believes in having more women in the Vatican but not as priests

(cnn)

These remarkable appointments mark the first time that any woman has ever been appointed to the CDF.

Italian Fr. Sergio Paolo Bonanni, who teaches theology at the Gregorian University; and Spanish Claretian Fr. Manuel Arroba Conde are the other newly appointed consultors for the doctrinal congregation.

ALSO READ: See first female Catholic Priest in USA

Between Pope Francis and women in the Catholic church

While this new appointment is definitely worth calling a historic move, this is not the first time the Holy Father has put women in positions formerly reserved for men.

Pope Francis shuts down hopes for female priests play Pope Francis believes in having more women in the Vatican but not as priests (huffingtonpost)

 

The Christian Post reports that he put two lay women in the Congregation for Divine Worship in January 2017.

Reacting to this unique appointment, a U.K. Catholic publication called the Tablet wrote, “Francis has also established a commission to examine female deacons and has named women to senior roles inside the Vatican, including at the department for laity, family, and life.”

Despite his willingness to have more women in the Vatican, Pope Francis has clearly stated that there will be no female priests in the Roman Catholic church!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Pastor Kumuyi See beautiful photos of Deeper Life’s multi-billion...bullet
2 Guru Maharaj Ji All you need to know about “Black Jesus”bullet
3 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet

Related Articles

Pope Francis Pontiff says there will NEVER be female priests in Roman Catholic Church
Pope Francis Pontiff overturns tradition to allow women in Lenten foot-washing rite
Christian History On March 12, 1994, 32 female priests were ordained for the first time
Pope Francis Pontiff sets up group to study women deacons
In Vatican Reform hopes as panel studies female deacons
Christan History How 40 soldiers chose death over worshiping pagan gods
Pope Francis 5 times Holy Father caused major controversies with his comments

Religion

Daddy Freeze says greed turned Nigerian pastors into Pharisees
Daddy Freeze Religious activist says greed has turned Nigerian pastors into Pharisees
Sat Guru Maharaj Ji
Satguru Maharaj Ji Nigerian spiritual leader reportedly still alive
Billy Graham grandson to preach like Jesus is coming back soon
Billy Graham ‘I will preach as if Christ is coming back in our lifetime’ — late evangelist’s grandson
Pope Francis says Heaven is definitely not boring
Pope Francis ‘No, Heaven is definitely not boring’ — Holy Father explains