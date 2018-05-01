Pope Francis says exorcism of demons fights against evil

news

Pope Francis says exorcism which involves removing demons is a “ way to fight against evil .”

Christian Today reports that he highlighted the importance of exorcism in his weekly address in Rome.

According to the Holy Father, the removal of demons is needed in order to battle against “seductions” and “escape from the power of sin.”

For Pope Francis, baptism is a great way to exorcise demons and “drive out evil.”

He explains that the sacrament of baptism “enables those who receive it to fight against the spirit of evil” because “all Christian life is a battle.”

In his words, “We know from experience that the Christian life is always prone to temptation, especially to the temptation to separate from God, from his will, from communion with him, to fall back into the webs of worldly seductions.

“And baptism prepares and strengthens us for this daily struggle, including the fight against the devil who, as St Peter says, like a lion, tries to devour and destroy us. It is hard to fight against evil, to escape from its deceits, to take strength again after an exhausting struggle, but we must know that all Christian life is a combat.”

Pope Francis is quick to add that baptism “is not a magic formula” but “a gift from the Holy Spirit.”

More on exorcism

The Holy Father’s comments follow the release of a new documentary on real-life exorcisms.

The documentary titled: ‘The Devil and Father Amorth’ is so terrifying that even the director, William Friedkin, was scared of the footage. He was also the director of a movie called ‘The Exorcist,' which came out in 1973.

In the movie, the director is seen shadowing one of the top exorcists in the Vatican, Gabriele Amorth, who did over 160,000 exorcisms before his death in September, 2016.

Reportedly, the findings of this move affected Friedkin so much that he says he would change his 1973 movie because the real thing is a lot scarier.

The movie offers great insight into what it takes to get rid of a demon. Check out the official trailer below.