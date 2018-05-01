Home > Communities > Religion >

Pope Francis says exorcism of demons fights against evil

Exorcism Pope Francis says removing demons is a “way to fight against evil”

In a weekly address, the Pontiff said that exorcisms are very important in the battle against evil and sin.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pope Francis says exorcism of demons fights against evil play Pope Francis says exorcism of demons fights against evil (getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pope Francis says exorcism which involves removing demons is a “way to fight against evil.”

Christian Today reports that he highlighted the importance of exorcism in his weekly address in Rome.

According to the Holy Father, the removal of demons is needed in order to battle against “seductions” and “escape from the power of sin.”

For Pope Francis, baptism is a great way to exorcise demons and “drive out evil.”

Priest performs exorcism rites on a 'demon-possessed' girl play

Priest performs exorcism rites on a 'demon-possessed' girl

(Reuters)

 

He explains that the sacrament of baptism “enables those who receive it to fight against the spirit of evil” because “all Christian life is a battle.”

In his words, “We know from experience that the Christian life is always prone to temptation, especially to the temptation to separate from God, from his will, from communion with him, to fall back into the webs of worldly seductions.

“And baptism prepares and strengthens us for this daily struggle, including the fight against the devil who, as St Peter says, like a lion, tries to devour and destroy us. It is hard to fight against evil, to escape from its deceits, to take strength again after an exhausting struggle, but we must know that all Christian life is a combat.”

Pope Francis is quick to add that baptism “is not a magic formula” but “a gift from the Holy Spirit.”

ALSO REAL: ‘Spiritual husbands or wives are not real’ — Pastor Oyakhilome says

More on exorcism

The Holy Father’s comments follow the release of a new documentary on real-life exorcisms.

The documentary titled: ‘The Devil and Father Amorth’ is so terrifying that even the director, William Friedkin, was scared of the footage. He was also the director of a movie called ‘The Exorcist,' which came out in 1973.

A scene of The Exorcist play

A scene of The Exorcist

(amazon)

 

In the movie, the director is seen shadowing one of the top exorcists in the Vatican, Gabriele Amorth, who did over 160,000 exorcisms before his death in September, 2016.

Reportedly, the findings of this move affected Friedkin so much that he says he would change his 1973 movie because the real thing is a lot scarier.

The movie offers great insight into what it takes to get rid of a demon. Check out the official trailer below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Satguru Maharaj Ji Nigerian spiritual leader reportedly still alivebullet
2 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet
3 Pope Francis Holy Father makes history by giving 3 women huge roles...bullet

Related Articles

Exorcism See new way Catholic priests are casting out demons
Spirituality, Sex Are demons making Christians watch porn?
In Morocco Islamic exorcist beats mentally ill woman to death while trying to rid her of demons
In Argentina Catholic priests perform exorcism on woman 'possessed by the devil' [VIDEO]
In Poland Devilish exorcisms in Christian youth camp leaves many upset
Synagogue Church of All Nations Ex-prostitute confesses to having sex with popular pastors in Ghana
Pope Francis Catholic leader accused of being 'responsible for increased exorcisms, masturbation'
In Italy Priest performs aerial exorcism to chase away demons disturbing small town

Religion

Daddy Freeze asks if Christian women can wear trousers
Daddy Freeze “Can Christian women wear trousers?” — Religious activist asks
Shocking play depicts Jesus raping hijab-wearing Muslim woman
In Europe Shocking play depicts Jesus Christ raping hijab-wearing Muslim woman, Christians react
Pastor Adeboye's latest sermon is for every first child
Pastor Adeboye Every first child needs to listen to RCCG G.O’s latest sermon
In Kenya: Town blames church vigils for teenage pregnancies
In Kenya Town blames church vigils for teenage pregnancies