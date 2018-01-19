Pope Francis makes history with wedding ceremony on his plane

news

History was made aboard the papal plane when Pope Francis performed a wedding ceremony.

The Associated Press reports that it was an impromptu wedding between two flight attendants on Chile’s flagship carrier, LATAM.

The flight attendants are Paula Podest and Carlos Ciufardi.

How the impromptu wedding on papal plane happened

The wedding ceremony was initiated by the Pontiff, who met the couple on his way from Santiago to the northern Chilean city of Iquique.

Crux reports that the Catholic leader asked the couple, who got civilly married in 2010 and have been together for over 10 years if they had had their church wedding.

When they said no, Pope Francis reportedly offered to wed them saying, “Well, I’ll marry you.”

He then proceeded to perform the ceremony after asking a cardinal aboard the flight to draft a wedding license.

Speaking with reporters, Ciufardi, the groom, said, “He held our hands, blessed the rings, and he married us in the name of God.

“What he said to us is very important: ‘This is the sacrament the world needs, the sacrament of marriage. Hopefully, this will motivate couples around the world to get married.’”

His wife, Mrs Podest said the brief ceremony was “so emotional” and “the experience of a lifetime.”

"Being married by a pope on board a flight is something priceless," she added.

Other wedding ceremonies by Pope Francis

In 2014, the Pontiff shocked the world by marrying 20 couples from the Diocese of Rome.

People were shocked to learn that some of them had been in previous marriages, while others were cohabiting, one of them with a child.

These three things are considered taboos by the Roman Catholic church where sex outside a marriage is a big no-no.

This was the first marriage conducted by Pope Francis during his papacy. It was also the first time a pope had performed a wedding ceremony since 2000.