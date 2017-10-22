Home > Communities > Religion >

Pope Francis finds solution to child molestation by priests

The history of the Catholic church is filled with so many cases of child molestation by priests.

After years of reported cases of child molestation, Pope Francis has come up with a solid solution.

Daily Post reports that the Pontiff has warned that any priest accused of sexual indecency against children will be immediately kicked out of the Church.

According to PBS, 16,787 people have come forward to say that they were abused by priests as children between 1950 and 2012 in the U.S. alone. play

(pbs)

 

According to Pope Francis, the recent case of a priest who was not defrocked and ended up committing similar offences two years after being found guilty of abuse taught him to never to pardon these priests.

Sexual Abuse in the Roman Catholic Church play

(pinterest)

 

He said, “The abuse of a minor if it is proven, is sufficient for there to be no possibility of appeal. If the proof is there, the punishment is definitive.

“And as for requests for papal pardons, I will not sign anything for these crimes."

Pope Francis warns priests play

(channelstv)

 

“The means of resolving the problem are also arriving a bit late.

“That is the reality, the old practice of moving (paedophile priests) from one diocese to the other put people’s conscience to sleep.”

ALSO READ: “I humbly ask for forgiveness,” Pope Francis tells victims of clergy sex abuse

The Catholic leader issued this threat while addressing his child abuse advisory panel at the Vatican on Thursday, October 17, 2017.

