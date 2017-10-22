Pope Francis finds solution to child molestation by priests

After years of reported cases of child molestation, Pope Francis has come up with a solid solution.

Daily Post reports that the Pontiff has warned that any priest accused of sexual indecency against children will be immediately kicked out of the Church.

According to Pope Francis, the recent case of a priest who was not defrocked and ended up committing similar offences two years after being found guilty of abuse taught him to never to pardon these priests .

He said, “The abuse of a minor if it is proven, is sufficient for there to be no possibility of appeal. If the proof is there, the punishment is definitive.

“And as for requests for papal pardons, I will not sign anything for these crimes."

“The means of resolving the problem are also arriving a bit late.

“That is the reality, the old practice of moving (paedophile priests) from one diocese to the other put people’s conscience to sleep.”

The Catholic leader issued this threat while addressing his child abuse advisory panel at the Vatican on Thursday, October 17, 2017.