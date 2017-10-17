Home > Communities > Religion >

Pope Francis :  Catholics are getting 35 new saints

These new saints were mostly martyrs from Brazil, Mexico, Spain and Italy.

  Published:
Pope Francis adds 35 new saints to the Catholic church play

(dailymail)
Pope Francis has officially declared  35 new saints.

ABC News reports that these saints were added to the church during a Mass at St Peter’s Square with attendees from the countries of the newly canonized mortals. The mass was celebrated on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

Canonisation ceremony play

(dailymail)

 

These saints include three children aged 12 and 13 from Mexico, who were martyred in the 1520s. Cristóbal, Antonio and Juan became martyrs for refusing to renounce their faith for their ancient traditions even in the face of severe persecution.

 

Others are a 20th-century priest from Spain named Father Faustino Miguez, Father Angelo d'Acri, who died in 1739, priests, and laypersons from Brazil.

Blessed Angelo d'Acri was canonized on October 15, 2017 play

(ofmcap)

 

Like the three children, they were also killed for their faith in 1645. These group of Brazilian martyrs were led by Jesuit André de Soveral.

The Pontiff said, "The saints who were canonised today, and especially the many martyrs, point the way. They did not say a fleeting 'yes' to love, they said 'yes' with their lives and to the very end."

Father Faustino Miguez play

(laregion)

 

While canonising the martyrs from Brazil in 1645, the Pope said indigenous people there today were "often abandoned and without the prospect of a bright future, even due to the crisis of the Amazon Forest, a lung of utmost importance for our planet."

He took the opportunity to say that he is devoting a global assembly of bishops to that Amazon region.

Pope Francis ended the canonisation ceremony by referring to the new saints as “shining witnesses to the Gospel.”

