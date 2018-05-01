Pastor Adeboye's latest sermon is for every first child

Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s latest sermon is for every first child.

Nigeria News reports that he delivered the message at a special prayer programme for the first born at the Throne of Grace Parish, the national headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) located in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

Speaking at the service themed: ‘Enforcing Your Victory’, the general overseer, fondly known as Daddy G.O, talked about the need for all firstborns to be close to God.

According to him, it is impossible for firstborns to fulfill their destinies without being totally obedient and submissive to God.

In his words, “The first born is a very special person because he is actually the turning point in any family. It is when you have a first child that you can be called a father or a mother; until that time, you are just a man or a woman.

“Unfortunately, because the firstborn is so special, the devil is so keenly interested in him also, which is why we must pray for him and tell the devil to take his hands off our first born and, from now on, he will continue to excel.”

This is why Pastor Adeboye is urging all firstborns to always obey God’s instructions.

Fast Facts on Pastor Adeboye

The popular cleric is the head of the megachurch known as the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

On the home front, he is married to Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye and they have four children, Adeolu Adeboye, Leke Adeboye, Dare Adeboye, and Bolu Adubi.

Recently, he initiated a debate on what it takes to enter Heaven after he was recorded saying that tithing is the key to heaven.

In his words, “Anyone who doesn’t pay tithe is not going to heaven." This gathered major reactions from a RCCG member, one of his pastors, Daddy Freeze and even social media.

