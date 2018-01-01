Pastor Adeboye’s wife reveals she wanted at least 12 children

news

Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye’s wife says she wanted at least 12 children.

According to the spouse of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye, she really wanted many kids.

She ended up with four kids and something cool.

Pastor Adeboye does something cool for children

Her inability to have a lot of biological children, Mrs. Adeboye, fondly known as Mummy G.O peaked her interest in the church’s children department.

She shared this interesting detail at the 2017 RCCG Children’s Party held on Friday, December 29, 2017, at the Redemption Camp.

The official broadcaster of RCCG’s Dove TV shared more details saying, “We prepared for 7000 children, with packs of food, gift packs, and other items, we were supported by Pastor’s Seed Forum (PSF) with 2000 packs.

The event was attended by over 7,000 children who had access to several games and other entertaining activities.