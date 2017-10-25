Home > Communities > Religion >

Nigeria has a great army of leaders, says Dogara

Yakubu Dogara Speaker expresses hope in Nigeria’s future

Speaker Dogara says God will intervene in Nigeria's situation.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara play

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara says Nigeria has the best crop of leaders in the world.

Dogara stated this while delivering a sermon titled “The place of God in nation building”, at the pre-event prayer session for the National Prayer Breakfast organized by Christian Legislators’ Fellowship at the National Assembly on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

Dogara who expressed hope in the future of Nigeria noted that God would intervene in the country’s current challenges.

“As in the case of Abraham’s encounter with God over the fate of the city Sodom and Gomorrah, God will intervene to save this country. What gives me hope is that we have so many people who are committed to God that the future of Nigeria is secured. We have a very bright future, we have great army of leaders in this country,”  he said.

Reading from the book of Isaiah 60:12, Speaker Dogara urged all Nigerians, leaders and followers alike to return to God because as it is written in the Holy Bible “For the nation and kingdom that will not serve thee shall perish; yea, those nations shall be utterly wasted.”

 He also quoted from Robert Cooper, one of Europe's most respected scholar-diplomats, who in his book titled: “The Breaking of Nations”, warned that "the twenty-first century may be worse" than any previous time in history, because "the new century risks being overrun by both anarchy and technology…”

 “I like the idea that only few of us are here. Jesus wasn’t a fan of a crowd. He chose few, almost all of them successful Professionals. Luke was a physician, Mathew an accountant, Peter and others running a successful fishing company. Every change or revolution has always been promoted by few change agents and early adaptors. Bulk of the people always come later.” He stated.

The Speaker argued that no nation can be built without God who is the “source, foundation, supporter, and sustainer of His people.”

“The times in which we live. Millions have watched the efforts of America, Britain and the United Nations to rebuild Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iraq and other struggling countries. While it is shocking to see the devastation and suffering caused by war, it has also been sobering to witness the difficulties, frustrations and intrigues that have accompanied these human-driven attempts to intervene and rebuild nations where millions have been abused and exploited.”

He noted that failing nations and cultural decline have made nation building a major concern in our world today.

"There is no shortage of candidates willing to tackle the challenge. Communists, socialists, monarchists, dictators and democracies — and even religious leaders — have all tried their hand at solving these problems. Yet none have found the key for building truly successful nations or salvaging faltering countries.

 “All nations today are struggling with their peculiar problems. But will God descend from heaven to rebuild this nation? Will God send angels to rebuild our nation? God didn't do it for Israel and He won't do it for Nigeria. This responsibility rests on our shoulders and whether we succeed or not depend on the source of our wisdom. Without God nothing works. Except we are back in our Eden we cannot accomplish the task of nation building,” he noted.

The National Prayer Breakfast is organized annually on the last Thursday of the month of October and Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo is expected to deliver the sermon at the main event on Thursday October 26, 2017.

