Lent 2018: When does this start and should you participate?

Lent 2018 When does this season start and should you participate?

Here is everything you need to know about the Lenten season which starts tomorrow, February 14, 2018.

What is Lent, when does it start and should I participate?

These are probably the reigning questions on people’s minds and Pulse Religion is here to offer answers.

What is Lent?

The word, 'Lent,' is derived from an Anglo Saxon word ‘lencten,’ meaning “spring.”

It is basically about honoring the life and sacrifice of Jesus Christ for forty days. This time line is modeled after His forty day fast in the desert.

During this season, Christians take the time to die to self and as we spiritually prepare for Easter.

This time offers us the opportunity to leave our sinful natures and focus on God, Christ’s sacrifice on the cross as we patiently for the resurrection on Easter day and eventually when Christ returns (see Rev. 21:3).

I need more details on Lent

Don’t worry, we’ve got you. This season starts with Ash Wednesday, which happens to fall on Valentine’s day, this year. Interesting, right?

Moving on. Ash Wednesday starts off forty days of prayer, fasting, almsgiving, meditation, everything you need to truly examine yourself in order to truly repent and go back to God.

Note: These forty days exclude Sundays.

The Catholic Encyclopedia says it better: “The real aim of Lent is, above all else, to prepare men for the celebration of the death and Resurrection of Christ. The better the preparation, the more effective the celebration will be.”

Eventually, you have Palm Sunday on March 25, 2018. This day is self-explanatory as it involves palm fronds used to commemorate Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem.

This day starts off the Holy Week, which lasts from March 25 to March 31, 2018.

ALSO READ: 'Abandon the love of money for Lenten season,' Pope Francis says

Should I participate?

Yes, you can. Lent is not just for Catholics as Anglicans and other denominations have been known to participate too.

Really, this period is open to another who is ready to remove the focus from themselves to God.

To achieve this, many abstain from a particular food or habit like smoking, swearing, watching television, even social media.

Lent 2018 begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day!) and ends on Holy Thursday, March 29, 2018.

This is followed by Good Friday, then Easter Sunday on April 1, 2018.

