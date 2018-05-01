Home > Communities > Religion >

In Kenya: Town blames church vigils for teenage pregnancies

In Kenya Town blames church vigils for teenage pregnancies

A town in Kenya has banned churches from holding vigils because of the rising number of teenage pregnancies.

  • Published:
In Kenya: Town blames church vigils for teenage pregnancies play

Kenyan town blames church vigils for teenage pregnancies

(247nigerianewsupdate)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Who knew church vigils had anything to do with teenage pregnancies? Apparently, a town in Kenya does.

Punch reports that a Kenyan town called Narok County has placed a ban on church vigils as a result of the rising number of teenage pregnancies in this area.

The announcement was made by the County Commissioner, George Natembeya. Speaking with Citizen TV, he shared the statistics behind this ban.

Narok County Commissioner, George Natembeya, believes a ban on night vigils will stop teenage pregnancies play

Narok County Commissioner, George Natembeya, believes a ban on night vigils will stop teenage pregnancies

(pattydearie)

 

According to him, 17 girls from Suswa Girls Secondary School were discovered to be pregnant in March, 2018.

This is the second time a town in Kenya has banned night vigils. The Daily Post reports that the first time was in Malindi, a town in southeastern Kenya where the Police stopped the vigils in 2014. The reason at the time was to stop extortion.

Reactions to ban church vigils

The ban has got residents talking. One person named James Ndiga pointed that that teenage pregnancies have nothing to do with the church. In his words, “I started attending night prayers in my teens and have never heard people getting babies in the morning, the only place Kenyans feel more secure is in the church.”

He was supported by another resident named Samuel Nganga, who said, “This is ridiculous, I don’t understand how prayers at night can be related to immorality, I think the county commissioner has done no research. Do not provoke God in Narok, it might just bounce back on you. Don’t try.”

“Narok Pastors kindly plan a ‘Kesha’ (popular word used to refer to night prayers) at the Narok stadium and invite the county commissioner. This is one of the many ways of fighting Christ, but GOD is able in fighting his wars, have an eye on this, the one who banned ‘Kesha’ prayers will not be the one to uplift the ban,” Nicholas Muendo, a resident of Machakos who spoke with Uganda Christian News added.

Do you think the church should be blamed for the increase in teenage pregnancies?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Satguru Maharaj Ji Nigerian spiritual leader reportedly still alivebullet
2 Pastor Kumuyi See beautiful photos of Deeper Life’s multi-billion...bullet
3 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet

Religion

Having Faith: 10 Bible verses to improve your spiritual life
Having Faith 10 great Bible verses to improve your spiritual life
Hope: 9 awesome Bible verses to hold on to this week
Hope 9 awesome Bible verses to hold on to this week
Pope Francis appoints 3 women for big roles in Catholic church
Pope Francis Holy Father makes history by giving 3 women huge roles in Catholic church
Daddy Freeze says greed turned Nigerian pastors into Pharisees
Daddy Freeze Religious activist says greed has turned Nigerian pastors into Pharisees