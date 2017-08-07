Home > Communities > Religion >

Ifa :  Are African religions worth returning to?

Ifa Are African religions worth returning to?

Christianity is linked to slavery and colonialism but it does not change the fact that traditional religions have some inhumane practices.

  • Published:
People are leaving Christianity for traditional religions play

People are leaving Christianity for traditional religions

(broadly/vice)

Ifa Why African Americans are returning to African religions
Fulani The origin, marriage, food, and dressing of this beautiful ethnic group
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On August 2, 2017, my colleague, Ayomide Tayo, wrote this interesting piece titled: ‘Why African Americans are returning to African religions.’

In it, he explained that African-Americans are dumping Christianity for African religions especially the Yoruba religion in an attempt to reconnect with their roots.

Ifa has been described as the true religion of the Yoruba people play

Ifa has been described as the true religion of the Yoruba people

(Pinterest )

 

This article was inspired by another piece written by Nakia Brown for Vice. It is titled: ‘I Left Christianity for an Ancient African Faith.’

Excerpt from  ‘I Left Christianity for an Ancient African Faith.’ play

Excerpt from  ‘I Left Christianity for an Ancient African Faith.’

(vice)

 

Here, she reveals how her father’s death, Christianity's history of racial oppression and her personal experiences with racism helped her embrace the Yoruba faith (Ifa).

There are many like Brown, who either feel disconnected from Christianity or has no interest in the religion.

New kid on the block, 21 Savage play

21 Savage is an Ifa worshipper

(Instagram/21savage)

 

ALSO READ: 21 Savage, the hottest rapper in America worships Ifa

Hence, the increase in African Americans that are embracing the traditional religion, Ifa in particular.

Some African-Americans can't connect with this image of Jesus Christ play

Some African-Americans can't connect with this image of Jesus Christ

(Pinterest )

However, the question remains. Are these indigenous religions worth returning to? I don't think so.

Some of these are so demanding and cruel, so why would anyone be returning to them?

In Christianity, all you need is faith, but in some of these our African religions, people had to make sacrifices, human sometimes!!! Let’s not forget that.

People are leaving Christianity for traditional religion play

People are leaving Christianity for traditional religion

(veritasettheologium)

 

Some of these indigenous religions had practices like the killing of twins. Among Efik people, twins were considered to be an evil curse. Thus, both babies were often abandoned and left to die in the bush.

A Christian missionary, Mary Slessor, tried her best to stop this by adopting every child she found.

People are leaving Christianity for traditional religion play

People are leaving Christianity for traditional religion

(wikipedia)

 

Among the Yorubas and some other tribes, human sacrifice is demanded once an Oba, king or elder dies. The belief is that he needs people to accompany him into the next world. (Doesn't this sound terrible? Why should people’s lives be taken because one person died?)

Like Brown, some people have argued that they can't connect with Christianity because it is associated with the white, who are responsible for slavery and colonisation.

Why people are leaving for Ifa play

Why people are leaving for Ifa

(broadly/vice)

 

While it is true that Christianity is associated with the white, it doesn't change the fact that indigenous religions were literally and figuratively killing us.

For anyone who argues that Christianity should be thrown away because of its ties to slavery, there is the idiomatic expression, ‘Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.’

Like any other religion, Christianity has been misused by some people but it doesn't mean there isn't anything good about it.

Through it, we got Christ, and through Him, salvation so I wouldn't be so quick to condemn the entire religion.

In our haste to jump on the ‘woke’ bandwagon and embrace the back’-African-movement, let us not forget that our African religions are NOT completely without faults of their own.

People are leaving Christianity for this reason but is it good enough? play

People are leaving Christianity for this reason but is it good enough?

(nok)

 

Ultimately, both Christianity and African religion have been misused by human beings (white and blacks too).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with God, writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Prophet Muhammad 5 ways God’s messenger tells Muslims to treat Christiansbullet
2 Pulse List 2016 5 most influential religious leaders of the yearbullet
3 Father Edet Quitting the Catholic priesthood is frowned upon, but he...bullet

Religion

Why people decide to leave the priesthood
Catholic Priests Why people leave the priesthood
Pastor Kumuyi
Kumuyi Everyone needs to hear Deeper Life G.O’s latest sermon
Every year, Muslims go for hajj pilgrimage
2017 Hajj Kwara board disqualifies 3 pregnant women
CAC
CAC 7 outstanding things about this church