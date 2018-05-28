How Pope Francis stopped one woman from aborting her baby

news

Here is how Pope Francis was able to stop one woman from aborting her baby.

It all began when a lady named Anna lost her job and decided to move to Rome, according to Credere, an Italian Catholic publication. In Rome, she found out that she was pregnant by a man with a family.

He wanted nothing to do with the child and was able to pressure her into making plans to have an abortion . Despite making the plans, she decided to write and send a letter to the leader of the Roman Catholic church.

ALSO READ: As Argentina opens abortion debate, Pope Francis urges defense of life

How Pope Francis stopped her from aborting

Anna wrote it never thinking anything would come of it. Days later, she received a phone call from a strange number. To her surprise, the person on the other side was the Pope who said, "Hello Anna, this is Pope Francis. I read your letter. We Christians must never lose our hope. A child is a gift of God, a sign of Providence."

During the call, she told the Pope that she didn't really want to abort her child, adding that she wanted to baptize the baby as soon as he or she was born.

To this, Pope Francis said, "I'm convinced that you won't have any problem finding a spiritual father, and anyway, if that's not the case, know that I am always here."

Recounting the call, she says, "His words filled my heart with joy. He told me that I had been very courageous and strong for my baby."

The phone call gave Anna the very thing she needed - the courage to keep the baby as a single parent.