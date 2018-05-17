Home > Communities > Religion >

Fear: 7 powerful Bible verses to study when you are scared

Fear 7 powerful Bible verses to study when you are scared

Hold on to these scriptures whenever fear comes calling.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fear: 7 powerful Bible verses to study when you are scared play

Overcome your fears by studying God's words

(africanleadership)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Here are seven powerful Bible verses to study when you are afraid or scared.

They are:

1. Hebrews 13:6 - 

"So we can confidently say, "The Lord is my helper; I will not fear; what can man do to me?"

2. John 14:27 - 

"Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid."

7 things Bible says about facing your fears with God's help play

7 things Bible says about facing your fears with God's help

(pinterest)

 

3. Deuteronomy 31:6 - 

"Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you."

ALSO READ: Christians have no business being afraid of ember months

4. 1 Peter 5:7 - 

"Give all your worries and cares to God, for he cares about you."

7 things Bible says about facing your fears with God's help play

7 things Bible says about facing your fears with God's help

(pinterest)

 

5. Psalm 56:3 - 

"When I am afraid, I put my trust in you."

6. Psalm 94:19 - 

"When my anxieties multiply, your comforting calms me down."

7 things Bible says about facing your fears with God's help play

7 things Bible says about facing your fears with God's help

(theinspiredstory)

 

7. 2 Timothy 1:7 - 

"For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 For Christians 3 types of pastors you need to avoidbullet
2 Homosexuality Anglican Church votes in favor of same-sex marriagebullet
3 Pulse Opinion Nigerian churches need more God and less pop culturebullet

Related Articles

Things God Told Me to Tell You Trust His promises not your fears or doubts
Dear Nigerian Pastors Stop portraying God as a scary monster
Hope 7 comforting Bible verses to hold on to in challenging times
Mike Okonkwo ‘Stop frightening Christians with curses for not paying tithes’ —TREM Bishop tells Nigerian Pastors
What To Read 10 uplifting Bible verses to read when you feel hopeless
Bible verses 7 great promises to hold on to this week
Hope 9 awesome Bible verses to hold on to this week
Tough Times 7 great Biblical promises to hold on to

Religion

Ramadan Kareem
30 days of Ramadan Day 1: Reflect and reconnect with Allah
Indonesian Muslims pray during the start of the holy month of Ramadan. More than 1.5 billion Muslims around the world will mark the month, during which believers abstain from eating, drinking, and smoking from dawn until sunset
Ramadan Day 1 Why do Muslims really fast?
Pastor Sam Adeyemi's latest message is perfect for everyone
Sam Adeyemi Listen up Christians, Daystar pastor's latest message is perfect for you
Pope Francis praises St. Paul, talks about resigning
Pope Francis Holy Father talks about quitting his position