Fear: 7 powerful Bible verses to study when you are scared

They are:

1. Hebrews 13:6 -

"So we can confidently say, "The Lord is my helper; I will not fear; what can man do to me?"

2. John 14:27 -

"Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid."

3. Deuteronomy 31:6 -

"Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you."

4. 1 Peter 5:7 -

"Give all your worries and cares to God, for he cares about you."

5. Psalm 56:3 -

"When I am afraid, I put my trust in you."

6. Psalm 94:19 -

"When my anxieties multiply, your comforting calms me down."

7. 2 Timothy 1:7 -

"For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline."