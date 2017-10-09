3 amazing things we love about Covenant Christian Centre

The Covenant Christian Centre (CCC) can easily be described as a breath of fresh air in an otherwise hopeless world.

Here is why:

Their praise and worship sessions are powerful.

Believe us when we say that this is something that CCC does really well. They have amazing singers, drummers, pianists, and guitarists that actually know what they are doing. It certainly does not hurt that the songs are a mixture of both old and new. So, you get songs that you grew up with and modern Christian music (think Hillsong, Marvin Sapp and artists like that).

The fact that it is before the sermon proves that the church understands the importance of praise and worship. Basically, they clearly get that these sessions open up the congregation for the sermon. In other words, praise and worship is the appetiser while the sermon is the meal. This church offers the perfect meal.

The mindset concerning church members is surprisingly liberal.

A lot of churches care about numbers, they want more branches, more people to fill them up and stay there. This is where CCC is different. According to their website, the church’s goal is to ensure that they groom spiritually mature Christians that can go out and teach others.

Here is how they put it, “The fulfilment of that mission takes place when those believers become rooted and grounded enough in God’s word to reach out and teach others these same principles. We are called to lead people, primarily born-again believers, to the place where they operate proficiently in biblical principles of faith, love, healing, prosperity; redemption and righteousness, and to the place where they can share those principles with others.” What???

They have a secret weapon.

CCC has a secret weapon named Pastor Poju Oyemade. He is their senior pastor. What makes him so different is how his preaching technique. He preaches like a lecture that actually cares about your growth. The church’s website definitely was not lying when they described him as “a teacher of the Word of faith with insight into how believers can apply biblical principles in a pragmatic and practical way in their daily lives.”

He just has this way of making the Bible really simple and exciting. It is safe to say that he exists to bring the church’s vision to fruition. Here is an excerpt of the vision: “…We are called to assist believers in becoming rooted, grounded and established in the word of God by teaching them to give God’s word first place in their lives. (Colossians 1:23; Psalm 112). We are called to reveal mysteries, victorious revelations of God’s word, that have been hidden from ages (Colossians 1:25–28).

"We are called to build an army of mature believers bringing them from milk to meat, from religion to reality. We are called to train them to become skilful in the word of righteousness, to stand firm in the spiritual warfare against the kingdom of darkness (Hebrews 5:12–14; Ephesians 6:10–28).”

Another mind blowing thing is that he manages to preach every Sunday at all the services. So, he goes from 6:30 am service at the Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba centre, to 7:30 am at the Covenant Place, Iganmu, then 9: 00 am service at the Covenant Chapel in Lekki. How cool and incredibly stressful is that? He also hosts regular Faith, Financial and Business Seminars, Singles’ Summits, Annual Conference “WAFBEC”, and The Platform Nigeria.

We have to say that it is really nice to still find a place like CCC in a world filled with prosperity sermons and ‘pay your tithe Sundays’ churches.

The church was founded in March 30, 1994. It was consecrated by Bishop David Oyedepo.