17 great Bible verses for when you really need divine strength

Everyone has moments of weakness, those times when you feel unable to go on for whatever reason. During those times, Pulse Religion recommends reading these 17 Bible verses for spiritual upliftment and much needed divine strength.

They are:

1. Philippians 4:13 -

"I can do all things through him who strengthens me."

2. 2 Corinthians 12:9–10 -

"But he said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me. For the sake of Christ, then, I am content with weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions, and calamities. For when I am weak, then I am strong."

3. Psalm 46:1–3 -

"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging."

4. Proverbs 18:10 -

"The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous run into it and are safe."

5. Nehemiah 8:10 -

"Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength."

6. Isaiah 12:2-

"Behold, God is my salvation; I will trust, and will not be afraid; for the Lord God is my strength and my song, and he has become my salvation."

7. Isaiah 40:31-

"But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint."

8. Isaiah 41:10 -

"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

9. Exodus 15:2 -

"The Lord is my strength and my song; he has given me victory. This is my God, and I will praise him - my father's God, and I will exalt him!"

10. Psalm 9:9–10 -

"The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble."

11. 1 Chronicles 16:11 -

"Seek the LORD and his strength; seek his presence continually!"

12. Luke 10:19 -

"Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you."

13. Deuteronomy 20:4 -

"For the Lord, your God is he who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies, to give you the victory."

14. Deuteronomy 31:6 -

"Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the LORD your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you."

15. Deuteronomy 33:27 -

"The eternal God is your refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms."

16. Isaiah 30:15-

"In repentance and rest is your salvation, in quietness and trust is your strength."

17. Psalm 18:32–34 -

"The God who equipped me with strength and made my way blameless. He made my feet like the feet of a deer and set me secure on the heights. He trains my hands for war so that my arms can bend a bow of bronze."