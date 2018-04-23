The passion came at the speed of time. What I love being engaged in is just here before me, flirting with me to dance to its tune.

news

The mail I got on my phone that noon took away my attention from the initial assignment I was beckoned to carry out by my boss.

Drowned with mixed feelings

I couldn’t stop gazing at my phone, consuming the content one after the other and after a while, digested it. It was a mail from the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (YDC-OOPL) calling for youths passionate about the development of the country to help lend their voices as volunteers in different States against the incessant compliance of youths to the menace hitting hard on the future of the youths of our dear nation; irregular migration.

In a twinkle of an eye, I was drowned with mixed feelings; of the joy to contribute to nation building in my own capacity and pains of the bad experiences Nigerian youths have had to encounter in their yearn for a better life probably referred to as greener pasture in European nation. While getting over my sad state, I quickly switched alive my former mood and stated my readiness for the task while earnestly, impatiently awaiting the arrival of their response via electronic mail.

Their response of an offer letter blew away my mind as a firework hits the skies. What I love being engaged in is just here before me, I muttered. Immediately, I sent back my acceptance letter and soon, the journey kick-started.

#TheAbroad Campaign

Glancing through the mail, it read; Dear Adekunle Adewunmi, thank you for your application as a State Ambassador for #TheAbroad Campaign. We are pleased to inform you that you have been selected as a YDC-OOPL State Ambassador for the campaign in Kogi State.

The core task of the Campaign was understandable and detailed enough for better understanding. Irrespective of how it can be done, the aim of the Ambassadorial position was not to just bear the name but to be able to drive home a message to youths in my domain to desist from engaging on the destiny ruining adventure that is in fact, a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

The urgency to start making impact was upon me like the cloven tongues of fire that sat on the apostles in the upper room and after being added to the official social media group with other Ambassadors representing different states in Nigeria, more strength and ideas surfaced. We had only 3 weeks to prove our abilities in each state to achieve a common goal; halting youth irregular migration.

As a Corps Member serving my fatherland in Kogi Sate, neglecting my Place of Primary Assignment wasn’t easy but, I decided to contribute more to the country since it’s also a plank to give back to my Host Community, telling them about youth irregular migration and making them understand the bitterness that springs out of the launching out into the deep of this journeys. PulseNG supported this by publishing my story on “youth irregular migration: cons and wayout.”

Social media and interpersonal campaigns

With little stress, I made them travel back with me to the information house of slave trade happening in Libya and how plethora of Nigerian youths are involved in pains and even death. Several ladies used as sex dolls without mercy or respect for womanhood. Mediterranean has swallowed many like the shark in Jonah’s story. While my campaign went abroad on interpersonal basis and social media spaces, the song of the Youth Migration Summit was being sung into their hearing which took place on 24 March, 2018.

Migration Summit and Pulse Bloggers Hangout

This same day, I was to be at a Pulse Bloggers Hangout in Lagos, but I sacrificed my enjoyment and meeting of friends to attend the Migration Summit at OOPL in Abeokuta, Ogun Nigeria. My voyage going and coming from Lokoja, Kogi State was worrying. I had earlier taken a bus from Lokoja to Ibadan a day before the summit which didn’t oust the park until 11am.

I got to Ibadan around 6pm but to my utmost dismay, alighted at the venue at exactly 10pm, risking my life for what I call passion. It happened that there was an heavy downpour in most part of the nation that day and it caused some traffic jam but, that wasn’t the problem. The bus I took got to a village and started moving very slowly and before we knew what was happening, the front lights lighted no more.

The stress didn’t show, thanks for continuous calls from Giftie and Mr. Damia Oyibo; staff and Director of the YDC-OOPL respectively till I was comfortably lodged.

The Summit came and I was soon down to tears on hearing stories, ordeals to the little survivors of went through and more information was garnered as they were interviewed by President Olusegun Obasanjo, hidden truths which had never been exposed.

Lest I forget, as Ambassadors, we were elated to meet each other physically after many weeks of team work online and man, we got acquainted with each other.

Solutions to Youth Irregular Migration

Solutions such as the improvement of the quality of lives, empowerment of youths with training and capital inclusive and some other ones were given as agreed by all youths in attendance while international bodies were appealed to help stop the barbarian culture in Africa and the world at large.

Ambassadorial Award by President Obasanjo

Just before the Summit was wrapped up, the Centre identified certain Ambassadors that are found worthy of commendation and I was beckoned upon with other Ambassadors around, and presented an award by President Olusegun Obasanjo himself as an Outstanding State Ambassador representing Kogi State in 'Curbing Youth Irregular Migration'.

Indeed, I was inspired for the opportunity to meet with such a great Colossus and receiving an award from him. I’m also grateful to God for giving me the heart for youths in my country.

Though I missed my hangout with Bloggers in the Burgers’ game and other enjoyed activities, the joy of the success of the Summit enveloped me till now.

Advice to youths

If you’re reading this, I’d love you to share the message to those parents comparing someone abroad with their children to please, stop the act and not push them into engaging themselves on this dreadful journey. Let the voice lending not end with the summit, if the government won’t act, we youths should act by lending our voices against this headache.

God bless Nigeria.

Written by Adekunle Adewunmi.

Adekunle Adewunmi is YDC-OOPL State Youth Ambassador. He's a Correspondent at Church Times Agency, Nigeria. Some of his works have been published on websites like Church Times Nigeria, Pulse NG, YNaija, MoshoodMuhammed, Eyimofe Okuwoga.

He lives on Fb @Adekunle Israel Adewunmi amd Twitter @AdekunleDIsrael