I was expecting a thrilling experience and guess what? I wasn’t disappointed...

After the bloggers burger cookout, I’d made a lot of friends and was excited to meetup with them.

Also, I knew Samantha’s is a hot bed of fun, so my innards were tingling.

Remember my naughty friend Ayomide? We went together along with my brothers Kunle and Kolade – I would love to say adorable, but I don’t lie- quite annoying kids.

I brought them because they wouldn’t let me rest after seeing all the pictures from the bloggers cookout, and also because Samantha’s Food Fiesta had a kids corner.

Straight to the saga…

So, as usual, we got our taxify ride- a very satisfying one at that- and in no time, we arrived at Samantha’s- early as usual.

This time we saw that the whole place was bubbly and there were different stands with different vendors. I was excited to check them out.

My boss- Mr Gbenga- was already there to welcome us with warm hugs and smiles and he immediately bought popsicle natural iced lollies for my brothers.

They were happy and they scampered off to play the games laid out. I strolled with Ayomide at a slower pace and smiled at the plenty array of games for them to choose from.

There’s the huge snake and ladder game..

Which we played with joy. Sue me. I was having fun!

Then there was the huge ludo game. With a huge dice.



Yeah, the snakes and ladders game had a huge dice too. It was so much fun. Then there was that football table thingy that you play with your hands- I dunno the name- and I’m not curious to know, bleh.

The game I loved the most was the origami game where you stack blocks and then remove them gently from in between, making sure the whole tower of blocks don’t crash. Quite fun.

Then there was a darts game but I didn’t play that one.

The bigi Sausage and drinks stand...

The guys who manned this were fabulous. They kept us giving us free drinks and sausage rolls and I love their new Fearless Energy drink. It is absolutely delicious and I kept coming back for more like oliver twist.

I invited my friends...

I invited my 3 other friends to come join us and voila,they did. Raphy, Bola and Aisha. They looked so slay and beautiful. I felt very proud. I’m very sure they had fun too.

The dietetic stand from LASU was also at the food fiesta and they diligently weighed us and gave nutritional advice. Infact, I met an old senior from the University of Ibadan and it was a great bonding time.

The theme of the food fest was “carribean dishes”…

All this while we were playing games, the chefs were already cooking. The first chef prepared a delicious chicken with nice sauce.

The second chef, Chef Bubu created something dope too. I even followed her to the kitchen and took videos of her carribean chicken in the oven.

Then we got to the main the main “Burger competition”

Trust me, I participated. The goal is to eat as much burgers as you can in 5 minutes. It was a very funny game and here, see..

Some more..

Trust me, I didn’t eat more than one, but my brothers OMG. They ate 5 and 3 burgers respectively. It was so fun.

At the end of the day, I can say the day was a great success and very much fun. I enjoyed it and yes, we had a safe trip home in a Taxify ride!

Written by Adedamola Yusuff.